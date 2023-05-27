Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin sees ‘night and day difference’ in his knee between last year and this year

Last offseason, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vast receiver Chris Godwin was once convalescing from an ACL tear sustained overdue in the 2021 season. However, this year, he’s collaborating in the group’s offseason program, and in step with Godwin, he’s just about being again to his pre-injury shape. “I think I’m very close to it. I feel like a lot of my explosion is coming back,” Godwin mentioned, as reported by means of Pewter Report. “I feel very comfortable with the things that I’m working on. It feels really good to be able to have the opportunity to work on my skill development this offseason, as opposed to just working to rehab an injury.”

Godwin was once in a position to go back in time for Week 1 last year, however he suffered an harm early in the sport and ignored the next two weeks. Starting from Week 4 although, he regarded similar to his outdated self for the rest of the season. Throughout 14 video games, Godwin stuck 101 out of 139 passes thrown his manner for 988 yards and 3 touchdowns. Those stats translate to a full-season tempo of 123 catches for 1,200 yards, which is in line with the kind of numbers Godwin produced pre-injury, if now not higher (extra receptions, however fewer yards in keeping with reception).

The sixth-year veteran wideout attributed his knee feeling higher this year than last to rehabbing early in the offseason. “It was a night and day difference between last year and this year,” Godwin defined. “All this time last year, I used to be within doing rehab alone. Those had been very lengthy days, and you roughly be careful the window. It’s like you are a child that were given in hassle, and you are observing your entire pals outdoor, taking part in and having amusing. To be out right here now, it is a blessing. It was once numerous onerous paintings.

With Tom Brady having moved on and Baker Mayfield having a look more likely to take over beneath middle, there will probably be an important distinction between last season’s offense and this year’s. Godwin’s function in the slot made him Brady’s best goal, however Mayfield’s dimension and ability set imply he does now not throw over the center as ceaselessly as his predecessor. It might be fascinating to peer if the Bucs alternate how Godwin is used beneath new Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales, making an allowance for he’s these days probably the most dependable goal, and they would wish him to be as concerned in the passing recreation as conceivable, even supposing it method placing him in fairly unfamiliar alignments.