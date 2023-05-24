BSO seeks public’s assistance in locating missing 81-year-old man from Dania Beach – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is looking at the public to lend a hand find 81-year-old Max Wincoff McKenzie, who went missing from Dania Beach. Authorities have launched a brand new photograph and are encouraging any person with information to come back ahead.

McKenzie, who used to be final observed on Thursday, May 4, at round 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Phippen-Waiters Road in Dania Beach, used to be dressed in a inexperienced blouse, camouflage shorts, and footwear all the way through his disappearance. He is roughly 6 ft 2 inches tall, weighs round 180 kilos, and has gray hair and brown eyes. According to detectives, McKenzie can have a well being situation that calls for drugs, including to considerations about his well-being.

If you’ve any information on McKenzie’s whereabouts, touch BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency quantity at 954-764-HELP (4357).

