BSO, Lauderdale Lakes mayor speak on community concerns after 3 days of consecutive shootings – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





(*3*)

In Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, officers addressed a contemporary string of shootings within the space in a press convention held on Wednesday. Only one out of 3 shootings has been solved up to now, inflicting fear amongst citizens.

The Mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, Veronica Edwards Philips, spoke on the press convention to ease the fears of the citizens. She mentioned that they do not want to reside in worry of their town, and are operating diligently with legislation enforcement to be sure that the community stays safe- a secure position to reside, paintings, and recreate with youngsters.

- Advertisement -

Last week, there have been 3 consecutive days of shootings in large sunlight, finishing with the plain highway rage incident the place drivers of a white Altima and a black Altima had been taking pictures at each and every different. One guy was once shot within the chest and was once taken to the health facility, whilst every other driving force pulled into a fireplace station with a bullet hollow on the auto’s passenger facet rear door. An individual of pastime was once later stopped and wondered in Fort Lauderdale.

The earlier week, a girl was once shot in her automotive in entrance of an basic college, and a person was once shot and killed whilst seeking to get a divorce a struggle inside of a Walmart. Law enforcement officials have greater their patrols to verify the community’s protection and curb highway rage incidents. Broward Sheriff’s Office Capt. Warnell Phillips explains that they have got performed greater site visitors enforcement on the 441 hall and the Oakland Park Boulevard hall.

If somebody has information on the 2 highway rage incidents, they’re prompt to name Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. The callers can stay nameless and is also eligible for a praise of as much as $5,000.

- Advertisement -

The violent and fatal week has left the community outraged and anxious. However, with the efforts of legislation enforcement and the community’s participation, they may be able to paintings in combination to verify a secure and protected community in Lauderdale Lakes.

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper on your inbox

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.