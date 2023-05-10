BSO detective behind bars after being accused of extortion, falsifying documents – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday, May 10, 2023
BSO detective behind bars after being accused of extortion, falsifying documents

A detective from the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for allegedly betraying the accept as true with that comes along with his badge. Demetrious Cambell, 48, who was once section of the Special Victims unit, was once charged with extortion and falsifying documents on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Cambell closed out a number of intercourse crime instances with out wearing out correct investigations. Moreover, in a single explicit case, he supposedly used threats of deportation to intimidate a sufferer.

As a consequence of his movements, the twenty-year veteran of the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been suspended with out pay.

