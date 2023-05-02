Bryce Miller call-up: Mariners’ top pitching prospect promoted to start Tuesday, per report

According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the Seattle Mariners are set to introduce right-handed pitching prospect Bryce Miller through beginning him in opposition to the Oakland A’s on Tuesday evening.

Miller, elderly 24, used to be ranked 3rd at the Mariners’ checklist of top potentialities through in-house knowledgeable R.J. Anderson. Anderson stated of Miller, “Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2021, looks like a major developmental win for the Mariners. He’s upped his velocity and tweaked his mechanics since turning pro, to the extent that he was throwing significantly more strikes than he did at Texas A&M.”

Oh, and he did that whilst putting out greater than 30 p.c of the batters he confronted throughout 3 ranges. Miller’s long term hinges at the sustainability of his command positive aspects. He may develop into an above-average starter in the event that they stick, or he generally is a high-octane reliever if now not. Either approach, tip your cap to him and Seattle’s scouting and developmental staffs for a role neatly finished.”

Although Miller has an ERA of 6.41 and has accredited 5 house runs in 19 2/3 innings on the Double-A degree this season, he’s taking a look excellent on the command-and-control stage with 18 strikeouts and simply 3 walks over 4 begins. He additionally confirmed promise all through spring coaching and has an total minor-league profession ERA of three.65 and a Okay/BB ratio of three.84 throughout portions of 3 seasons as a professional. The A’s, who right now rank 9th within the American League in OPS and twelfth in runs scored, are anticipated to be a relaxed take a look at for Miller as he makes his Major League debut.

Miller has been referred to as up on account of accidents and disappointing performances in Seattle’s pitching lineup. Robbie Ray is out for the season after having surgical procedure to remedy a flexor pressure in his pitching arm. Furthermore, Easton McGee landed at the injured checklist over the weekend due to a forearm pressure, and Chris Flexen struggled all through a four-start stint within the rotation.

Miller’s debut comes because the Mariners face a disappointing season thus far, with a 12-16 document and in fourth position within the AL West. Last season, the Mariners made the playoffs with 90 wins and an AL wild-card berth.