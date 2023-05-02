Bryce Miller call-up: Mariners’ top pitching prospect promoted to start Tuesday against Athletics

The Seattle Mariners have known as up Bryce Miller, a right-handed pitching prospect, to start against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night time. Miller, who’s 24 years outdated, was once ranked because the third-best prospect within the Mariners group by means of R.J. Anderson, our in-house knowledgeable, initially of the 2023 season. According to the write-up, “Miller looks like a major developmental win for the Mariners.” As a fourth-round pick out in 2021, he has higher his speed and stepped forward his mechanics since turning into a qualified participant. He demonstrated higher regulate of his pitches as he was once throwing considerably extra moves than he did right through his time at Texas A&M. He walked about 3 batters in step with 9 innings closing season and struck out greater than 30 % of the batters he confronted throughout 3 ranges. Miller has the possible to transform an above-average beginning pitcher if he can maintain his command good points; in a different way, he would possibly transform a high-octane reliever. Despite giving up 5 house runs in 19 2/3 innings, he confirmed higher precision together with his pitches by means of hanging out 18 batters with simplest 3 walks in his 4 begins for Double-A degree this season.

The Oakland A’s, who’re these days 9th within the American League in OPS and twelfth in runs scored, will most likely supply a really perfect alternative for Miller to make a profitable start within the majors.

- Advertisement -

Injuries and deficient efficiency by means of one of the vital Mariners pitchers prepared the ground for Miller’s call-up. Robbie Ray is out for the rest of the season due to a flexor pressure, Easton McGee is at the injured checklist with a forearm pressure, and Chris Flexen has struggled together with his four-start stint within the rotation. With their 12-16 file, the Mariners hope to flip issues round with Miller’s debut.

Last season, the Mariners snapped an extended playoff drought with 90 wins and an AL wild-card berth within the postseason.