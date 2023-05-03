Bryce Harper returns to Phillies, but goes hitless as Dodgers’ Julio Urías cruises

The largest tale in Major League Baseball on Tuesday used to be the go back of Bryce Harper, the celebrity participant for the Philadelphia Phillies. Harper had gone through Tommy John surgical procedure and made a fast restoration of simply 160 days.

Harper is understood for his dramatic aptitude, such a lot of lovers anticipated him to have a super sport in his go back. However, the Dodgers pitcher, Julio Urías, ruled the sport, main the staff to a 13-1 victory at Dodger Stadium. Urías allowed just one hit, a house run via former teammate Trea Turner, in his seven innings, whilst putting out 10 batters and strolling one. The Dodgers’ offense had no downside getting hits, with 17 overall for the sport. Miguel Vargas led the best way with 4 hits, together with 3 doubles, whilst Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas, Will Smith, Chris Taylor and Freddie Freeman additionally had multi-hit nights, with Freeman hitting a house run and Taylor hitting two doubles.

Harper had 4 plate appearances:

In the primary inning, he struck out swinging.

In the fourth inning, he hit a susceptible floor out to 3rd base (56.6 miles consistent with hour).

In the 6th inning, he struck out swinging.

In the 9th inning, Harper began off with a three-pitch strikeout.

Last season, Harper performed thru a torn UCL in his elbow and ignored a number of weeks due to a fractured thumb. In his 99 video games, he hit .286/.364/.514 (147 OPS+) with 28 doubles, 18 house runs, 65 RBI, and 63 runs and used to be named the 2021 NL MVP. In the Phillies’ 17 playoff video games, Harper had a .349/.414/.746 slash line with seven doubles, six house runs, 13 RBI, and 12 runs.

Harper’s tough night time on Tuesday wasn’t too unexpected since he used to be going through a tricky left-hander at the mound and it used to be his first sport again after surgical procedure, with out the advantage of a minor-league rehab project. It’s most probably that he will want a while to get again up to velocity.

While the Phillies had received seven in their ultimate 8 video games to support their report to 15-13, they have now misplaced 3 video games in a row, losing them again beneath a .500 successful proportion. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have received 5 video games in a row and 8 in their ultimate ten after a mediocre get started to the season.