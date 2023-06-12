Bryant McFadden shares emotional story of Steelers great Troy Polamalu, who opens up on Hall of Fame career





Bryant McFadden spent six seasons along Hall of Fame protection Troy Polamalu whilst taking part in for the Steelers. But it used to be handiest after his NFL career all however got here to a untimely finish that he totally learned the magnitude of Polamalu’s management. Welcoming his former teammate to “All Things Covered” along new Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson on Monday, McFadden held again tears whilst sharing a private letter Polamalu proficient him all over their remaining season in combination.

“Football was the first worldly possession that I fell in love with,” McFadden stated. “My last year in Pittsburgh, which was 2011, I was dealing with a lot of adversity. I tore my hamstring twice. My career pretty much ended. … I felt like that (first) love was leaving me, and there was nothing I could do about it.”

That identical yr across the vacations, McFadden stated, he won a Christmas letter from Polamalu, the eight-time Pro Bowler now extensively thought to be an all-time Steelers great. It learn:

To my expensive brother, merry Christmas. I do know you might be going through such a lot adversity, however in all truthfulness, I envy you because of this. Everything that occurs in our lives is for the convenience of our salvation, now not essentially for earthly pleasure or status. Continue to persevere, and you’re going to have the best religious get advantages, higher than any ring or award can be offering.

Of route hundreds of other folks will be unable to witness your religious struggle, however God sees all. This is what a private dating with our Christ is all about: it is about combat for purity. Every day supplies alternatives to humble ourselves and display Christlike instance. I watch and be told from you. You proceed to persevere in humility. For this, I glance up to you. I’m so grateful for you, for offering an encouragement to combat. … I like you, brother. Merry Christmas.



“I’ve kept this letter since then,” McFadden informed Polamalu. “I actually keep this letter in a safe. And oftentimes, for me personally, I read it. The reason I read it, bro, is because you didn’t have to write me this letter. You didn’t really have to pay attention to what I was dealing with. I kept this letter, still to this day … People see you sacking quarterbacks, getting interceptions, but this is who you really are.”

Moved to tears via the reminiscence, McFadden did not simply percentage his personal tales on Monday’s version of “All Things Covered.” He additionally let Polamalu inform his personal, together with the uncommon time the security were given pissed off at an opposing participant on the sphere, whether or not or now not he thought to be suiting up for the Titans ahead of retiring, and interactions with different Steelers legends like Mel Blount and Joe Greene.

The complete episode that includes Polamalu conversing with McFadden and Patrick Peterson is available now.