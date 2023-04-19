Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will miss a second straight playoff game with an upper body injury

- Advertisement -

The Boston Bruins will once more be with out captain Patrice Bergeron for Game 2 in their first-round collection towards the visiting Florida Panthers on Wednesday evening.

The celebrity middle neglected Boston’s 3-1 victory in Game 1 on Monday with an sickness and will take a seat out Game 2 with an upper-body injury he sustained within the regular-season finale closing Thursday.

Bergeron, 37, used to be out at the ice sooner than the top-seeded Bruins’ morning skate on Wednesday however used to be later dominated out via trainer Jim Montgomery.

‘He’s progressing smartly, so he is daily, however he is a ‘no’ for this night,’ Montgomery advised newshounds.

‘He’s such a competitor. Obviously, everyone is aware of he desires to be in,’ Montgomery added. ‘But the beauty of him is his skill to place his personal non-public emotions apart and nonetheless lead our workforce like he does.

‘That speaks quantity about his management style. Bergeron is the top of the snake. But there are a lot of pythons beneath him doing the paintings as smartly.’

The five-time Selke Trophy winner registered 58 issues (27 targets, 31 assists) in 78 video games this season, his nineteenth with the Bruins. Bergeron ranks 3rd in franchise historical past in issues (1,040), targets (427) and video games (1,294).

Pavel Zacha, 26, moved as much as Boston’s top-line middle spot and registered an lend a hand in Game 1. Zacha registered 57 issues (21 targets, 36 assists) in 82 video games throughout the steady season.

While Zacha will have taken Bergeron’s spot within the lineup, nobody has been ready to in point of fact mirror the management that No. 37 has equipped to the crew.

The closest participant to matching the captain’s voice within the crew has been trade captain Brad Marchand.

‘It falls on all our shoulders,’ Marchand stated. ‘We attempt to lend a hand each and every different and keep in touch come playoff time. Emotions are top, and there may be a lot of momentum swings. The extra we will be able to keep an eye on that at the bench, and lend a hand each and every different out, it is helping at the ice.’

Bergeron will glance to go back to the crew for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round collection when the video games shift to Sunrise, FL on Friday evening.