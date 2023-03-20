Bruce Willis celebrates 68th birthday with family

The video is the primary time the family has posted the “Die Hard” actor since his frontotemporal dementia prognosis ultimate month.

WASHINGTON — Actor Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday with a large family serenade on Sunday.

- Advertisement - A video clip shared through his ex-wife Demi Moore confirmed Willis blowing out candles whilst his family, present spouse Emma Heming Willis and Moore sang a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them,” Moore wrote on Instagram.

The video is the primary time the family has posted the “Die Hard” actor since his frontotemporal dementia prognosis ultimate month.

- Advertisement - Willis’ daughter Scout posted the similar video to her Instagram alongside with a post the place she referred to as her dad “one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad.”

While the day used to be most commonly celebratory, she additionally famous there have been moments of grief.

“Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So I’m trying to be with both today,” the post read. “Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love.”

- Advertisement - Scout wasn’t on my own in expressing grief at the actor’s birthday. Emma, who married Willis in 2009, unfolded on Instagram about dealing with “sadness every day.”

Willis’ spouse additionally shared a compilation of videos of the actor to the sound of Stevie Wonder’s “I’ll Be Loving You Always.”

“He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always,” her caption learn. “My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it.”

In 2022, Willis introduced he used to be stepping clear of his decades-long performing occupation being to begin with identified with Aphasia, a situation that affects cognitive talents.