‘BRRChella’ Food And Beverage Festival Coming To Plano

Plano citizens can experience frozen boozy drinks, scrumptious eats and extra at Urban Family Concepts’ upcoming “BrrrChella” Frozen Cocktail Walk.

The tournament, which is scheduled to happen on April 16, will give attendees the chance to excursion round 3 taking part eating places in Plano owned through Urban Family Concepts.

Featured within the pageant are Urban Crust, Urban Rio, and Urban Seafood Co., who will all be offering visitors with their very own strong point snack meals and frozen cocktail concoctions.

Urban Crust shall be providing quite a lot of pizza snack choices and frozen Bellinis; Urban Seafood will give visitors a number of both rooster quesadillas or picadillo empanadas, in addition to frozen Margaritas to drink; and Urban Seafood Co. could have each crab crammed shrimp and crab truffles to choose between, at the side of refreshing Frozen Cape Coolers to pair.

The tournament starts at 1 p.m., kicking off at Urban Rio, the place visitors will obtain a VIP Pass.

Once attendees are given their passes, they’re going to be capable to discuss with each and every of the 3 taking part eating places at their very own tempo. Pass holders in attendance will obtain two cocktails and two snack pieces in their opting for at each and every meals and beverage vacation spot.

In addition to rocking attendees’ style buds with fulfilling snacks and pleasant beverages, the development may even have are living track for visitors to experience.

Tapped to accomplish on the “BrrrChella” tournament are Robin Willis (taking part in at Urban Crust), Violet Envy (Urban Rio) and Jade Nickol (Urban Seafood Co.).

After the realization of the excursion, attendees will head over to the Rooftop Event Spot at Urban Rio to soak up extra are living track — with Matt Johnston set to accomplish — and experience extra culinary choices.

The rooftop celebration may even characteristic of venture drawing for quite a lot of present certificate to each and every of the taking part eating places, along with Urban Family Concepts present baggage that shall be passed out to each and every visitor.

Tickets for the development are $40, and can also be bought at the Urban Family Concepts website.