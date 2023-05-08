Brownsville Texas car crash: Video captures moments before Ozanam Center migrant shelter attack





On Sunday morning, a surprising incident befell outdoor a migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas, the place a gray Range Rover SUV slammed right into a crowd of other folks looking forward to a bus. The safety digicam photos displays a bunch of other folks looking forward to a bus outdoor the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center when the incident befell. The crash led to seven deaths, with an 8th sufferer succumbing to their accidents in clinic later within the day. At least 9 different people have been hospitalized, maximum of whom have been Venezuelan males who had spent the evening on the shelter and have been boarding a bus to go back to downtown Brownsville.

The motive force of the Range Rover, whose identification stays unknown, used to be additionally taken to the clinic. Police have described him as “very uncooperative,” and he’ll be taken into custody once he’s launched from the clinic. Initially, officers suspected that the twist of fate used to be intentional. However, native police have said that they have got but to resolve whether or not the motive force’s movements have been unintended or intentional.

One witness on the scene, Luis Herrera, who suffered a damaged arm within the incident, claimed that the motive force used to be taunting the migrants before the crash befell. According to The Washington Post, Mr Herrera remembers the motive force yelling: “You’re invading my property!”

The incident has despatched shockwaves during the group, with Bishop Daniel Flores of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville urging other folks to “pray for the victims, pray for the families and loved ones, and pray for our community.” Sister Norma Pimentel, the chief director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, mentioned that the incident used to be “truly unfortunate” and that migrants “don’t deserve to face this tragic reality.” Meanwhile, Brownsville police investigator Lt Martin Sandoval mentioned that they’re in search of to determine whether or not the crash used to be brought about via intoxication, an twist of fate, or an intentional act.