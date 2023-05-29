Browns veteran additions Za’Darius Smith, Juan Thornhill set sights on Super Bowl ring: ‘No. 1 goal’

The Cleveland Browns have had a hard time achieving the postseason since their reincarnation in 1999. However, new free-agent signings, three-time Pro Bowl defensive finish Za’Darius Smith and two-time Super Bowl champion protection Juan Thornhill, consider that the function of successful the Super Bowl is achievable. Smith has reached convention championships more than one instances with the Green Bay Packers however hasn’t ever performed within the giant recreation. Thornhill, who’s 27-years-old, began for the Kansas City Chiefs of their Super Bowl victories in 2019 and 2022.

In an interview with the Akron Beacon Journal, Smith mentioned, (*1*) Smith was once a part of more than one a success groups, successful 5 consecutive department titles with the AFC North in his ultimate 12 months with the Ravens in 2018, 3 consecutive NFC North crowns with the Packers from 2019-2021, and an NFC North identify in his 12 months with the Vikings in 2022. Smith believes that successful the divisional identify to begin the playoffs is a the most important part of postseason good fortune, mentioning, “If you don’t win a division, it’s really not possible to go to the Super Bowl…the main goal is to win the division first, be on top, and hopefully go to the playoffs.”

Thornhill, who signed a three-year, $21 million deal in loose company, is happy to convey probably the most championship mindset from Kansas City to the hungry Cleveland roster. Thornhill mentioned, “I like to be the underdog a little bit going into the season… I feel like I can add something to the team and bring something to the team to get us to that top level, and I just will feel accomplished if we did that well.” The Browns added more than one reinforcements to their roster this offseason, with Smith being got in a business the place best late-round draft alternatives had been exchanged.

The general collection of department titles received by means of Smith and Thornhill mixed (8) surpasses the Browns’ 5 that experience took place because the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. However, each gamers are targeted on the longer term and consider that historical past is solely that, the previous. Thornhill mentioned, “Whatever happened last year is last year. This is a new year and this is what we’re working for – to get to the Super Bowl this season.”