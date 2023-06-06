Browns defensive players robbed of jewelry, vehicle by masked men in downtown stickup

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball (generic term) between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BEREA, Ohio — Two Cleveland Browns defensive players have been robbed at gun level by six masked men outdoor a downtown evening membership, consistent with police.

Police redacted the names of the players in a box case file. However, an individual conversant in the location known the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and take on Perrion Winfrey. The particular person spoke to The Associated Press on situation of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.

The Browns opened obligatory minicamp on Tuesday.

According to police, one of the players used to be returning to his truck in a car park at 3:30 a.m. Monday when the masked suspects jumped out of a automotive and robbed him of jewellery prior to fleeing in his vehicle. The participant stated he used to be no longer injured right through the robbery.

Newsome, a beginning cornerback drafted by the Browns in the primary spherical in 2021 from Northwestern, posted Monday evening, “It’s a cruel world we live in” on Twitter.

Newsome was on the field Tuesday as the Browns opened their three-day minicamp, while there was no immediate sign of Winfrey, a former Oklahoma defensive tackle arrested in April on a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to address the situation following practice.

