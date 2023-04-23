Broward Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Deadly Shooting in West Park – NBC 6 South Florida

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is recently engaging in an investigation right into a deadly taking pictures that befell in West Park throughout the past due night time hours of Saturday. The incident, which claimed the lifestyles of 1 guy, opened up at the 4100 block of (*6*) thirtieth Street at roughly 6:30 p.m. in step with BSO officers.

Following the incident, BSO Fire Rescue arrived on the location and came upon a male sufferer who had sustained accidents because of the taking pictures. The sufferer was once right away taken to Memorial Hospital, however succumbed to his wounds in a while after. Authorities have selected to not reveal the id of the sufferer right now.

Further main points in regards to the shooter concerned have now not been made public. In an effort to collect extra information referring to the incident, somebody who can have leads or wisdom concerning the topic is suggested to touch Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.