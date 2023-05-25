Brother of Uvalde victim reflects on one year without him





The content material underneath incorporates HTML tags:

It has been one year since Jaxon Cross final stepped into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which now stands empty and is quickly to be demolished and rebuilt within reach. Jaxon recalls the interior of the varsity obviously and specifically the school room 3 categories down from his personal the place his brother, Uziyah Garcia, used to be killed in a mass taking pictures that happened on May 24, 2022. Jaxon recollects the instant his father informed him Uziyah used to be killed; he stated it used to be hell.

- Advertisement -

Attending Flores Elementary School now, Jaxon feels apprehensive going to magnificence. He is scared and paranoid, and his father stocks his concern. The Texas Department of Public Safety has parked out of doors the colleges in Uvalde for the reason that bloodbath as an added layer of coverage, however it isn’t sufficient to ease their concern.

Jaxon returns house every evening to a bed room he as soon as shared with Uziyah, however Uziyah’s mattress is now not there. The drawings Uziyah created enhance the partitions of the bed room, which now feels empty to Jaxon. He says that it’s arduous to are living in that area without his brother.