Brooks Koepka Seizes Masters Lead After 2nd Round

A victory on Sunday — or every time the match ends, given a Saturday forecast of 2 inches of rain and winds attaining 30 miles in step with hour — can be of an exorcism of types for Koepka, who went from champion to close-but-not-quite to chop subject matter over only a few years. It would even be a novel fulfillment for LIV Golf, the circuit Koepka joined ultimate 12 months after Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund bankrolled it with billions of greenbacks, and guarantee Koepka that, whilst a lot of the golfing status quo denigrates his new league, he can play the Masters for lifestyles and, most probably, different majors for no less than 5 extra years.

“If you win one here,” Koepka stated Friday, “it kind of ticks a lot of boxes, doesn’t it?”

Indeed. It would additionally put him a British Open victory clear of a profession Grand Slam.

Koepka approached the primary tee on Friday sharing one-third of the lead with Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm, who had additionally carded 65s on Thursday. With deficient climate looming, he figured an early get started can be a bonus. By the time Augusta National in short suspended play for the primary time on Friday, he was once well beyond signing his scorecard, and Rahm and Hovland had now not even made the flip. Rahm had now not received such a lot as a stroke after six holes, and Hovland had surrendered one after seven.

Meanwhile, Sam Bennett, a 23-year-old newbie from Texas A&M University, had picked up 4 pictures to transport to 8 below. His 68 on Friday matched Marvin Ward’s Masters report from 1940 for the bottom 2d spherical by means of an newbie. No newbie has ever received the match, first performed in 1934.