Bride killed, groom seriously injured by suspected drunk driver hours after exchanging vows

A golfing cart wearing 4 folks used to be struck from at the back of by a suspected drunk driver Friday night time close to Charleston, South Carolina, killing a lady who had simply celebrated her wedding ceremony previous within the day.

Chief Andrew Gilreath of the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety recognized the sufferer as 34-year-old Samantha Miller.

- Advertisement -

The 3 others within the golfing cart, who weren’t named, had been all injured, with two in critical situation and one in solid situation.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, used to be arrested and charged with 3 counts of DUI inflicting critical physically harm/demise and one rely of reckless murder. Gilreath stated Komoroski used to be using 65 miles in line with hour when the crash came about. Her blood draw effects are pending, he added.

File undated picture of the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety. - Advertisement - City of Folly Beach

According to a GoFundMe account created by a lady figuring out herself as the mummy of the groom, Miller and Aric Hutchinson had been being escorted from their wedding ceremony reception by two members of the family when Komoroski’s automotive slammed into the golfing cart, propelling the cart just about a soccer box forward because it “rolled several times.”

Gilreath may now not ascertain that the golfing cart rolled however stated it used to be discovered on its aspect more or less 75 yards from the collision.

- Advertisement -

“Aric is in serious condition and has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury, he will have a long recovery,” wrote Arnette Hutchinson.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,” she added. “Aric has lost the love of his life.”

Arnette Hutchinson stated that the cash raised — greater than $150,000 as of Monday afternoon — will assist pay for Miller’s burial and the scientific prices for the injured golfing cart occupants. Hutchinson didn’t instantly reply to ABC News’ request for remark.