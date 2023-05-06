Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the most up to date matter of debate in industry circles at this day and age. Every unmarried investigative reporter is looking out for updates on Jawan as Shah Rukh Khan lovers on social media were continuously looking out for the brand new date replace. The staff on Friday morning had locked August 25 because the release date used to be set to announce it on Friday night time. But it kind of feels that Shah Rukh Khan has devised an altogether new plan now.

BREAKING SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan pushed for a mid-September release

The newest supply informs us that Jawan has been behind schedule additional will now be a mid-September release. According to our supplyShah Rukh Khan has knowledgeable Atlee about his determination to convey the movie in September 2023to get a transparent run until the release of Salaar.

The trade of date used to be made up our minds on Friday night time so as to handle a correct hole between Jawan Animal. “Shah Rukh Khan wants to come in a clear window not be one of the many in the crowd. He is a lion by heart wants things to be in his focus. He believes September will do justice to the release of Jawan,” the supply knowledgeable Bollywood Hungama.

Jawan is directed by way of Atlee stars Shah Rukh Khan with NayantharaVijay Sethupati.

