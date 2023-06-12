BREAKING! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser cleared by CBFC; will be attached to Prabhas starrer Adipurush on release : Bollywood News

The posters of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanithat have been launched final month on the birthday of Karan Joharhad garnered considerable love from Bollywood buffswho are eagerly looking forward to to see the couple on display. Now including to the anticipationwe have were given grasp of the censor certificates of the teaser of KJo’s directorial that was once handed by Central Board of Film Certification previous this month. Furthermorewe have additionally learnt thatwhile the teaser of the movie will now not be launched on June 16it will be attached to the Prabhas – Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush.

- Advertisement -

BREAKING! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser cleared by CBFC; will be attached to Prabhas starrer Adipurush on release

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani taking a look to connect the teaser of this romantic comedy in conjunction with the much-awaited PrabhasKriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. In factthe CBFC has already given a inexperienced sign for the teaserit is predicted to have a length of one minute 19 seconds. Howevera ultimate date for the teaser release has now not but been finalized.

- Advertisement -

For the unversedRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the go back of Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt after their a lot a hit collaboration in Gully Boy which featured the actor within the position of an aspiring rapper. The actorswho also are anticipated to percentage an ideal friendship off-screenhave been growing considerable buzz owing to their chemistry adopted by the release of the movie’s first-look posters.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani additionally options an ensemble forged of veteran actors like DharmendraShabana AzmiJaya Bachchan. Produced below the banner of Dharma Productionsthe movie marks the go back of Karan Johar because the director after seven years. While the movie was once anticipated to release previous this yearit was once driven for a later date owing to Alia’s being pregnant. The romantic comedy is now slated for release on July 282023.

On the opposite handAdipurush is predicted to be a game of the epic saga of Ramayana starring PrabhasKriti SanonSaif Ali KhanDevdatta NageSunny Singh in pivotal roles. The filmdirected by Om Rautreleases on June 16 in a couple of languages.

- Advertisement -

Also Read: Dharmendra says“Shabana I were destined to work together for Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies replaceBox place of job collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures simplest on Bollywood Hungama.