Breaking down each region of the NCAA Tournament bracket, plus the latest on Aaron Rodgers

Happy Tuesday, everybody, and welcome to the Men's NCAA Tournament! That's proper, the motion technically starts this night. You nonetheless have more or less 48 hours to fill out your brackets, so remember to're signed up for our Men's Bracket Games and our Women's Bracket Games.

Let’s get proper to it.

Good morning to everybody however particularly to…

COLLEGE BASKETBALL FANS

It’s right here! The NCAA Tournament starts this night with a couple of video games, which firstly method answering the age-old query: “What is truTV?”

All proper, now that you recognize that resolution, time to get into the just right stuff. Our faculty basketball professionals have all of it damaged down, and in case you are nonetheless preparing to fill out your bracket, our region-by region previews will lend a hand.

In my humble opinion, the West region is de facto loaded. In the best 4 seeds by myself, there is…

1-seed Kansas , the reigning nationwide champions.

, the reigning nationwide champions. 2-seed UCLA , a great skilled group with an incredible protection.

, a great skilled group with an incredible protection. 3-seed Gonzaga , additionally lots skilled and possessing arguably the recreation’s perfect offense.

, additionally lots skilled and possessing arguably the recreation’s perfect offense. 4-seed UConn, a group that is been as top as No. 2 in the AP Poll.

Our Chip Patterson has all of it lined in his regional preview.

While best groups at all times get best billing, it is the Cinderella groups that thieve our hearts. Our David Cobb has known lots of Cinderella applicants, together with…

Cobb: “Midwest: No. 13 seed Kent State — This team has the athleticism and toughness to compete at the highest level and represents a difficult draw for No. 4 seed Indiana in the first round. The player to watch is senior guard Sincere Carry, who averages 17.6 ppg. Defense is where this team can hurt you, though. The Golden Flashes allow just 65.7 ppg.”

I like this select from David. Good, skilled guards, stout protection and battle-tested? Count me in. You can see all of David’s selections right here.

As for this night, we get two video games:

Don’t sleep on the First Four. The First Four started in 2011, and a First Four group has complicated to the Round of 32 in 10 of the 11 Tournaments since. I checked out which First Four group may just do this this 12 months. My best candidate? Well, I may not give it away, however it is in motion this night.

Honorable mentions

Not so honorable mentions



There used to be a large combat at the finish of remaining night time’s Bucks-Kings recreation.

at the finish of remaining night time’s recreation. The Ravens launched Calais Campbell to transparent some cap area.

to transparent some cap area. Michael Porter Jr. isn’t satisfied together with his head trainer, Michael Malone.

NFL prison tampering duration starts: Garoppolo to Raiders, Eagles lose key items 🏈

The large news everyone seems to be looking forward to hasn’t come but (any day now, Aaron Rodgers!) however the first day of the prison tampering duration used to be complete of marvel signings, wild rumors, restructured contracts and, sure, even some quarterback motion. Jimmy Garoppolo is heading to Las Vegas.

The former Patriots and 49ers quarterback will reunite together with his New England offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $67.5-million deal.

Over six seasons with San Francisco, Garoppolo went to 2 NFC Championships and accrued a 38-17 document as starter. The query, of direction, is how a lot of that luck used to be a product of Garoppolo’s play.

The Raiders earned a forged ‘B+’ for the transfer in Tyler Sullivan’s grades .

in Tyler Sullivan’s . The transfer additionally spun the quarterback carousel a bit of: Sam Darnold is becoming a member of the 49ers , and previous Raiders backup Jarrett Stidham is going to Denver .

Speaking of Denver, the Broncos went large seeking to improve Russell Wilson‘s supporting forged via signing guard Ben Powers and take on Mike McGlinchey. Head trainer Sean Payton indubitably is not losing any time, and his group used to be a large Day 1 winner, writes our Cody Benjamin.

There used to be so, such a lot taking place on Day 1. Here are every other large strikes:

There are such a lot of extra strikes, however we will be able to’t be right here all day! Our NFL group has executed an incredible activity maintaining with the entirety, so I recommend you stay alongside of our reside weblog and our team-by-team tracker.

Oh, and as for that Aaron Rodgers man, there is nonetheless no resolution — but when it is not the Jets, listed below are their different choices.

Champions League preview: Can Manchester City damage impasse vs. RB Leipzig? ⚽



Getty Images



The Champions League returns lately with a couple of Round-of-16 2nd legs:

Leipzig did an incredible activity proscribing City in the first leg and necessarily nullifying celebrity Erling Haaland, because of this it is time for any other key attacker to step up, writes our Chuck Booth.

Our Tom Fornelli, in the meantime, has been on an absolute roll together with his Corner Picks, and he is having a look to stay the just right occasions going this week. Here’s his perfect wager for City-Leipzig:

Fornelli: “I don’t mean to disrespect Leipzig when I say I’m nearly certain Man City will win this match and move on because it’s Man City. …They’re a good team that’s had some excellent Champions League runs in recent years! But it’s Man City. … I don’t hate Both Teams To Score here, but the Over 2.5 feels safer. Man City could get three on their own. They dominated the ball in the first meeting, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they hold onto it even longer this week. The Pick: Over 2.5 (-160)“

We even have skilled selections and stats to understand as the box prepares to shrink once more.

Ole Miss hires Chris Beard months after his arrest 🏀



USATSI



Chris Beard used to be now not out of a task for lengthy. Ole Miss employed the former Texas head trainer Monday, simply 3 months after he used to be arrested on an attack rate.

Beard used to be arrested on Dec. 12, 2022 and booked on a prison third-degree attack rate after allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée of their house.

and booked on a prison third-degree attack rate after allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée of their house. Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew , first of all advised police Beard “choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts.” Texas suspended him with out pay.

, first of all advised police Beard Texas suspended him with out pay. On Dec. 23, 2022, on the other hand, Trew recanted some of her allegations and stated Beard used to be performing in self-defense and didn’t strangle her .

and . Texas fired Beard for purpose on Jan. 5 .

. Felony fees in opposition to Beard had been dropped Feb. 16 .

Beard emerged as the frontrunner in the Ole Miss training seek remaining week. He has a 171-73 profession document at the D-I degree with stops at Little Rock (2015-16) and Texas Tech (2016-21) sooner than his time at Texas. He led the Red Raiders to their first Final Four in 2019, in the long run dropping to Virginia in the nationwide identify recreation.

Beard will take over for Kermit Davis, who used to be fired Feb. 24. Ole Miss went 12-21 this season and has now not made the NCAA Tournament since 2018-19, Davis’ first 12 months with the program.

What we are gazing Tuesday 📺

⚽ Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Porto vs. Inter Milan, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 No. 16 Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, 6:40 p.m. on TruTV

🏒 Capitals at Rangers, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State, 9:10 p.m. on TruTV