BREAKING: Beaumont police arrest suspect in Babe Zaharias Park murder

The Beaumont Police Department has introduced the arrest of a murder suspect in reference to a taking pictures demise that took place at Babe Zaharias Park. The suspect has been known as Taji Malik Myers, a 27-year-old resident of Beaumont. Myers used to be arrested on a murder warrant got by means of the BPD.

The police division initiated an investigation and used to be in a position to acquire information that resulted in the arrest of Myers at roughly 6:30 PM on Wednesday. Myers tried to escape the world, however the police have been in a position to briefly apprehend him.

Following his arrest, officials escorted Myers to the police station so he may discuss with detectives. Myers used to be later transported to prison, with officials together with Sgt. Jesus Tamayo, a veteran murder investigator, accompanying him.

Myers’ bond has been set at $1 million by means of Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.

Police detectives situated Ebony Griffin on Wednesday night time. Griffin is assumed to have witnessed the murder and detectives sought after to talk together with her about what she noticed.

“We’ve received a lot of Crime Stoppers tips in the last week in reference to this case and followed every one of those leads, attempting to locate the suspect,” Officer Haley Morrow advised KFDM following the Wednesday night time arrest of Myers. “Great work by them and by our patrol officers for being out there and taking him into custody, and of course, our citizens for remaining vigilant.”

The sufferer has been known as 24-year-old Atrail Blaine Vallian, who died at a clinic after being shot by means of Myers. The taking pictures took place on Friday at round 10:25 PM at Babe Zaharias Park. The Criminal Investigations Unit labored tirelessly all through the weekend and this week, following up on witness information, guidelines from the group, and information from patrol officials.

The police have positioned yellow crime scene tape across the pavilion on the park the place the taking pictures took place. Sgt. Tamayo and a number of other different officials have been at the scene for hours.

The suspect’s car used to be seized in a while after the murder, and officials carried out a seek of his place of dwelling on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information concerning the case is prompt to come back ahead and speak to the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You too can obtain the P3 Tips App to your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers guidelines are nameless, and you’ll be eligible for a money praise.