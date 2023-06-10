





Actor Mike Batayeh, highest identified for taking part in laundromat supervisor Dennis Markowski on `Breaking Bad`, has gave up the ghost after struggling a heart attack. He used to be 52.

His circle of relatives showed that the actor died on June 1 in his sleep of a heart attack whilst he used to be at his house in Michigan, experiences aceshowbiz.com.

Mike`s sister Diane informed TMZ that his demise “was very sudden, as he didn`t have a history of heart issues”.

In a observation, his circle of relatives stated: “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

Mike used to be identified for portraying supervisor Dennis Markowski of Gustavo Fring`s (Giancarlo Esposito) Lavanderia Brillante laundromat on `Breaking Bad`.

The laundromat itself used to be a sound trade entrance for Walter White`s (Bryan Cranston) meth lab.

Aside from `Breaking Bad`, Mike had different tv credit equivalent to `It`s Always Sunny in Philadelphia`, `Battle Creek`, `CSI: (*52*)`, `Jessie`, `Everybody Loves Raymond`. In addition, the comic additionally did voiceover paintings in `X-Men: Days of Future Past`.

Upon listening to the sorrowful news, a host of Mike`s colleagues paid tribute to him. One specifically used to be Hollywood director and pal Rola Nashef, who wrote on Facebook: “A devastating loss of a huge life — Mike Batayeh, you were everybody`s friend.”

“And I mean everybody. There isn`t a person that I introduced you to or a waitress that took our order whom you didn`t make laugh, think, inspire and root for,” the director added. “You wanted to see us all win. I still can`t believe this news.”

“Your sense of humor and your talent for stage, screenwriting, television and film was genius, outrageous and fearless,” Rola persevered. “I pray so much for your sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins and our entire community who will feel your loss forever. Rest in peace dear Mike, you`re my friend always.”

Meanwhile, Yorg Kerasiotis, Mike`s co-star within the 2012 film `Detroit Unleaded`, penned: “You were the superstar we always admired and one of the funniest men I`ve ever known.”

