Breakfast recipe: High protein chilla recipe made of 5 dals

When we think of chilla, we immediately think of something wholesome, rich in proteins and iron, and a great way to start the day. In addition to being quick and simple to prepare, chilla is one of the best breakfast options because it is easy on the stomach. Everyone who is health conscious can eat chilla. Indeed, if you look around, you’ll find there are many Indian-style ways to prepare it. Oats, ragi or sooji are popular additions to the batter, apart from vegetables. Today, we are going to reveal a chilla recipe that is made of 5 dals.

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. You should avoid setting out for a day without filling your stomach with something healthy. Let us look at the benefits of each dal included in the chilla before we dive into the unique recipe.

5 dals (pulses) to be included in chilla recipe

The dals that will be included in this chilla recipe are yellow moong dal, green moong dal, urad dal, chana dal, and arhar dal. Here they are:

1. Yellow moong dal

Yellow moong dal has been shown to help with diabetes management, weight loss, and heart health, among other things.

2. Green moong dal

Green moong is high in antioxidants, protein, fiber, and other nutrients that may help cleanse out toxins and reduce damage caused by free radicals in our bodies. It may also lower the risk of certain chronic illnesses.

3. Urad dal

Urad dal, which is high in iron, is considered to serve as an energy booster. Furthermore, it has a suitable quantity of protein and fiber, which supports improved digestion and metabolism.

4. Chana dal

The collection of chana dal advantages is extensive, ranging from weight loss to diabetes and high blood pressure management. Incorporate chana dal into your daily diet in order to make eating healthy a habit.

5. Arhar dal

Arhar dal is abundant in fiber, folic acid, B vitamins, and other nutrients, in addition to protein. It is also low in cholesterol, which makes it suitable for a diet that’s good for the heart.

Let’s look at the recipe for this healthy yet tasty Chilla

Follow these steps to prepare mixed dal chilla at home:

Step 1: Soak one cup of each of the five dals overnight.

Step 2: Blend the soaked dal and make a batter with 1/2 teaspoon Ajwain, 1 onion finely diced, 1 tomato finely chopped, 1-2 finely chopped green chillies, 1 teaspoon coriander leaves, and 1 teaspoon curry leaves. You might also add spinach or methi leaves.

Step 3: Make a thin, soft dosa batter with a thick flowing consistency.

Step 4: Preheat a frying pan and brush it with oil. Cook a spoonful of batter on the tawa over medium heat. Cook both sides with a bit of oil on the edges.

Step 5: Flip both sides until evenly coated, and your hot mixed dal chilla is ready to serve. You can have it with green pudina chutney too!

Simply blend coriander, half an onion, tomato, green chillies, lemon juice, three garlic cloves, and salt to make the green (cilantro) chutney recipe! You could also add a tiny touch of mint.

So, go and prepare this chilla recipe, and thank us later!