Breakers QB, former CFL legend McLeod Bethel-Thompson hoping to have one last shot in the NFL





McLeod Bethel-Thompson is making an attempt to do one thing few beginning quarterbacks have ever achieved: win a couple of championships in not up to a yr. The Breakers quarterback, six months after main the Toronto Argonauts to a Canadian Football League identify, is hoping to win some other identify with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers. Bethel-Thompson, 34, has performed in 5 other skilled soccer leagues that come with stints with the NFL's Dolphins, 49ers, Vikings, Patriots and Eagles. He made his greatest mark in the CFL, the place he received two CFL titles whilst successful a large number of particular person honors. But as a substitute of including to his legacy in the CFL, Bethel-Thompson selected to sign up for the USFL this previous season for a number of causes. “The next challenge,” Bethel-Thompson lately advised CBS Sports. “I probably could have played in the CFL the next six years and ended potentially with a Hall of Fame career if I wanted to. I just felt that chapter closing.”Thompson stated the likelihood to be nearer to his circle of relatives — particularly his daughter — was once additionally one of his riding forces to exchange leagues. He’s additionally hoping that taking part in in the USFL will build up his odds at getting one last shot at taking part in in the NFL. “I still think I have an NFL opportunity,” he stated. “I played with those guys all the time andI know I can throw with them. So maybe there’s one last opportunity to get in those camps and turn this career into something extra special here in the end. “I glance again, I did not take complete benefit of the alternative. I used to be extra gifted than maximum of the different quarterbacks I used to be round, however I did not take complete benefit of that. … Hopefully, I am getting a 2nd shot at that chance.” McLoud is also looking to make history in the USFL by winning another championship in less than a year. He helped the Breakers race out to a 4-0 start. New Orleans is currently 4-2 entering this weekend’s game against the defending champion Birmingham Stallions. While they’ve stubbed their toe the last two weeks, the Breakers are still in great shape to capture the USFL’s South Division. A big reason why has been the play of Bethel-Thompson, who currently leads the USFL with 1,512 passing yards and is second with eight touchdown passes. Bethel-Thompson’s decision to go to New Orleans was largely inspired by Breakers coach John DeFilippo. The two worked together with the Eagles in 2016. “I got here right here with Flip to win a championship,” Bethel-Thompson said. “Anything else can be a failure. I do not know the way many quarterbacks have received two championships in below a yr. It can be cool to get that achieved. We’re pushing and making an attempt to get sizzling at the proper time.” Decades earlier, Kurt Warner took the NFL by storm after an injury rushed him into the Rams’ starting lineup during the 1999 preseason. Warner, who won league and Super Bowl MVP honors that season, said that playing in the Arena Football League contributed to his success with the Rams. Bethel-Thompson said similar things when asked about the benefits of playing in the CFL, where the field is larger and teams only have three downs to get a first down. “The CFL is a drive cooker,” Bethel-Thompson said. “The throws are longer and tougher from time to time. It’s extra of a fluid sport; there is a lot transferring items. Down right here, coverages are lovely stagnant, so it is a little more uncomplicated to see one thing. But there are different demanding situations down right here like tighter home windows. It’s a special sport, however I think like the CFL taught me so much and expanded my sport in a large number of techniques.”Ironically, Bethel-Thompson grew up a Steve McNair fan, the quarterback whom Warner’s Rams edged out in one of the greatest Super Bowls ever. Bethel-Thompson said that he tries to mimic the toughness the late McNair exuded during his standout career. Bethel-Thompson is also carving out his own niche, but maybe not the way you’d expect. His beard has made waves this spring while generating more fan interest in him and the Breakers. “I’m simply rocking with it at the moment,” Bethel-Thompson said. “I began rising it at the finish of the (CFL) season. Just roughly let it pass. There could be some championship confetti nonetheless in there. Just kinda feeling it and seeing how lengthy it is going to pass. Just kinda using it out.”He’d love another opportunity in the NFL, but Bethel-Thompson is appreciative of his current situation in the USFL. The USFL recently became the first spring league in nearly 40 years to play consecutive seasons. Through six weeks of the 2023 season, the USFL is wide open, with each team currently either in first place or a game out. “Just seeing how (USFL president) Daryl Johnston works his butt off,” Bethel-Thompson said. “You see him wearing hoses throughout the box pregame. You see him checking folks in at the resort and ensuring guys’ keys are proper at the resort on the street. He’s a large title, so for him to do all the grimy paintings, it makes you need to select up the slack, pull your weight and ensure this league is a success for a very long time to come.” 