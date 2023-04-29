Braves vs. Marlins odds, prediction, time: 2023 MLB picks, Thursday, April 27 best bets from proven model





The Atlanta Braves (17-8) are set to wrap up their sequence in opposition to the Miami Marlins (12-13) on Thursday afternoon, aiming to finish their first four-game sweep over the Marlins in Atlanta since 2018. After a memorable recreation on Wednesday evening, which noticed the Braves erase a 4-0 deficit to win 6-4 over Miami, they now take a seat 3 video games forward of the New York Mets and 5 video games forward of the Marlins, perched atop the National League East standings.

The first pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m ET at Truist Park. The Braves are preferred at -178 (possibility $178 to win $100), and the over/below is about at 8.5 in the newest Braves vs. Marlins odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Marlins cash line: Atlanta -178, Miami +150

Braves vs. Marlins over/below: 8.5 runs

Braves vs. Marlins run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+115)

ATL: The Braves are 7-0 of their ultimate seven house video games vs. Miami

MIA: The Marlins have long gone Over in 4 directly video games

Why you must again the Braves:

The Braves have received seven consecutive conferences with the Marlins at Truist Park, demonstrating why they’re the favorites to win as soon as once more. Their spectacular rally on Wednesday evening, which noticed them rating 4 runs within the 8th inning, has given them a possibility to brush a four-game house sequence in opposition to the Marlins for the primary time in 3 years. Starting pitcher Kyle Wright has a robust observe document in opposition to Miami, going 2-0 with 11 scoreless innings and 17 strikeouts ultimate 12 months. Additionally, outfielder Ronald Acuna leads the workforce with a .363 reasonable, 22 runs, and 4 house runs, with Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson no longer a long way in the back of with seven homers apiece.

Why you must again the Marlins:

Although the Marlins have not begun to sign in a win on this sequence, they did organize to win 8 out of ten video games from April 11 to April 22, so it’s transparent that they may be able to be aggressive. Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett has been spectacular in his 3 begins thus far, having changed Johnny Cueto within the rotation. He has allowed two runs or much less in every of the ones begins. Second baseman Luis Arraez is batting .421 with 32 hits and 9 RBI, whilst middle fielder Jazz Chisholm and designated hitter (*27*) Soler have every hit 5 house runs.

