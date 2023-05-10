Braves’ shortstop battle: Where Vaughn Grissom, Braden Shewmake and Orlando Arcia stand so far





In the start of spring coaching, there have been considerations over who would play shortstop for the Atlanta Braves after Dansby Swanson’s departure. However, those worries appear insignificant now, no longer since the Braves have discovered a selected participant for the placement, however slightly as a result of their efficiency as a workforce has no longer been affected. The Braves recently grasp the most important department lead within the majors, with a seven-game lead over the remainder of the National League East. As they get ready to stand the Boston Red Sox in a short lived two-game collection, CBS Sports felt it used to be an opportune time to test in at the Braves’ shortstop state of affairs.

Recently, the Braves shook up their intensity chart by way of activating Orlando Arcia from the injured record with out sending him on a rehab project, demoting Vaughn Grissom to the minors, and selling Braden Shewmake for his debut. Let’s destroy down how every of those avid gamers have carried out so far and what may also be anticipated from them transferring ahead.

Firstly, Vaughn Grissom has performed in 70 plate appearances this season, incomes a .277/.314/.308 (70 OPS+) stat. Grissom used to be the favourite to win the Braves shortstop place all over the spring, however used to be unusually optioned forward of Opening Day. However, a next alternative created by way of Arcia’s damage allowed Grissom to play, and it didn’t move smartly. While he hit the ball more difficult on common than within the earlier 12 months, he nonetheless had offensive woes. Grissom’s way to batting used to be swing-happy and he presented at greater than 55% of the pitches he noticed, hanging drive on himself to get excellent batted-ball effects. Outlook: Grissom nonetheless has a long run within the majors, however the Braves will most probably transfer him down the defensive spectrum to a place that permits him to prioritize his hitting.

Secondly, Braden Shewmake has performed in a Triple-A recreation this season, gathering .243/.282/.456 in 110 plate appearances. During the spring, Shewmake surpassed expectancies, most commonly thru his offensive efficiency, and used to be within the working to win the Braves shortstop place; on the other hand, the veterans had been selected as an alternative. He crowned Grissom with some vital ball-tracking metrics equivalent to the next common go out speed, hitting the ball at an optimized perspective extra continuously, and, bodily and skill-wise changing into extra of a completed product at age 25. Shewmake is a plus defender, in line with scouts. Outlook: Though Shewmake has simply spent a weekend within the majors, he’s forecasted to be a greater are compatible as a application kind participant than a beginning shortstop on a contender.

Finally, Orlando Arcia has performed in 58 plate appearances this season, incomes a .358/.414/.547 (158 OPS+) stat. Baseball historical past is affected by avid gamers who won sudden alternatives and made probably the most of it. Arcia has carried out simply that, posting higher offensive stats than his teammate and MVP candidate, Ronald Acuña Jr. However, Arcia has carried out maximum of his harm by way of hitting the ball into the grime, which is a extra viable way due to the shift regulations. Nonetheless, he has simplest posted one above-average offensive season in his first seven big-League makes an attempt, which got here closing 12 months in a part-time function. His below-average



