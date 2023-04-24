Bradley Rein, driver in deadly Apple store crash, was traveling 60 mph seconds before crash, prosecutor says





Bradley Rein, the driver accused of crashing his SUV into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, inflicting the loss of life of Kevin Bradley and injuring 22 others, has been charged with second-degree homicide and 22 counts of attack and battery with a deadly weapon. The indictment, which was filed ultimate month, follows an research of the automobile’s knowledge recorder, which reportedly confirmed that the SUV sped up to a top pace before crashing into the store, and not using a indication that the brakes have been carried out. Rein had prior to now claimed that the accelerator were given caught and he tried to brake. He pleaded now not accountable to the costs in Superior Court in Brockton on Monday, and can seem in court docket once more on June 21. Several sufferers of the crash have filed court cases in opposition to the valuables’s proprietor, the developer and control, Apple, and Rein, claiming negligence. Rein will stay out on bail, conditionally, till the following listening to.