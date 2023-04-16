Bradenton man arrested after stand-off with deputies

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office mentioned a Bradenton man is going through fees after a standoff with deputies on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities mentioned they have been looking to arrest Jamie Steffanuski, 49, on Saturday round 5:15 p.m. on a criminal warrant when he confirmed them a gun and went again within his house within the Fair Lane Acres Mobile Home Park.

- Advertisement -

Steffanuski got here out after hours of negotiations, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned. He to start with made threats to hurt deputies in the event that they attempted to get within, in keeping with MCSO.

When deputies took Steffanuski into custody, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned they noticed a hearth within the cell house. Fire crews spoke back and put it out. It closely broken the house, government mentioned.

No one used to be injured within the fireplace or standoff.

- Advertisement -

Steffanuski is charged with irritated attack of regulation enforcement and is suspected of environment the fireplace, government mentioned. The Fire Marshal may be investigating.