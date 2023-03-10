BP CEO pay doubles to $12M as high energy costs surge profit

LONDON — Total pay for BP’s CEO greater than doubled to $12 million ultimate yr, the energy massive mentioned Friday, as hovering energy costs allowed oil and fuel corporations to rake in report earnings whilst squeezing families and small companies.

London-based BP’s disclosure got here an afternoon after rival Shell reported a equivalent multimillion-dollar pay bundle for its best government at the heels of each corporations posting their highest-ever annual profits ultimate month.

BP mentioned in its annual file that CEO Bernard Looney used to be paid a complete of 10 million kilos ($12 million) in 2022, up from 4.5 million kilos the former yr. Looney’s pay bundle features a money bonus of two.4 million kilos and six million kilos in bonus corporate inventory.

BP reported in February that its profit doubled to $28 billion as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine despatched oil and fuel costs hovering.

Fat earnings at fossil gasoline giants and massive salaries for best executives have spurred calls for for the firms to do extra to defend customers from high energy costs that experience fueled decades-high inflation and ratcheted up application expenses.

Activist teams such as Global Witness and a few opposition lawmakers in Britain have referred to as for increasing taxes at the providence earnings of energy corporations and taxing bonuses.

It’s a “twisted irony” {that a} rich minority were given even richer “precisely because bills have been so unaffordable for the majority,” said Jonathan Noronha-Gant, a senior campaigner at Global Witness.

Britain’s Liberal Democrat party on Thursday called for a one-off “bonanza bonus” tax for energy company executives after Shell reported that then-CEO Ben van Beurden’s pay package jumped by half in 2022, to nearly $12 million, thanks to a record $40 billion annual profit.

The proposed tax is similar to a levy on bankers’ bonuses that the U.K. government imposed in 2009-10 amid the fallout of the global financial crisis.

“It is outrageous that oil and gas bosses are raking in millions in bonuses while families struggle to heat their homes,” party leader Ed Davey said. “Whether it is executive bonuses or soaring profits, the money being made out of Putin’s illegal war should be helping struggling families not oil and gas barons.”

The BP committee that units government pay mentioned it has “carefully sought to moderate outcomes” and its selections “reflect a sensible approach.”