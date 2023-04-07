Bourbon & Banter To Host Murder Mystery Dinner On April 27

You’re invited to a one-of-a-kind night time that includes a decadent dinner and a homicide thriller to unravel. Bourbon & Banter, the eclectic speakeasy situated within the underground degree of The Statler in downtown Dallas is webhosting their very own homicide thriller dinner.

Solve the thriller of the Billionaires’ Club Masquerade Ball via collecting information, buying and selling clues with fellow visitors and fixing the crime on the middle of the ball prior to the masked killer will get away.

The get dressed code of the night time contains night time put on, ball robes, Venetian mask, fits and tuxes. Guests will have to get able for a glamorous night time of poser and intrigue!

The menu options an amuse of compressed watermelon with a honey sesame drizzle. A primary direction with red meat marrow bone with roasted purple peppers, goat cheese mashed potatoes and crispy red meat stomach. The 2nd direction might be a pan-seared sea bass with a blood orange beurre blanc and lemon herb risotto. The night time will finish with a dessert process strawberry shortcake with macerated strawberries.

Tables are to be had for teams of 2, 4 and 6 visitors. Tickets come with admission and a four-course chef-prepared dinner plus a non-alcoholic beverage. A complete bar can be to be had for visitors. Table costs are $160 for 2 visitors, $320 for 4 visitors and $420 for 6 visitors.

Join Bourbon & Banter for his or her Midnight on the Masquerade: A Murder Mystery Dinner on (*27*), April 27. This unique tournament has restricted seating, so tickets should be bought upfront at Eventbrite.com. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner and the display will start at 7 p.m.

Bourbon & Banter, is situated within The Statler at 1914 Commerce St., Dallas, TX 75201. Further main points in this and different occasions at Bourbon & Banter will also be discovered at BourbonAndBanterDallas.com.

