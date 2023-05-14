Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: TV channel, Game 7 prediction, odds, time, live stream, watch online





The Philadelphia 76ers had a first-rate alternative to near out their Eastern Conference semifinals sequence towards their opponents, the Boston Celtics, after two consecutive wins. Game 6 was once held in Philadelphia and presented an opportunity to finish their convention finals drought in entrance in their house crowd. (*7*), they were given off to a sluggish get started, letting the Celtics take a 15-3 lead. The Sixers controlled to regain their footing and, through halftime, they have been down through simplest seven issues. They erased that deficit within the 3rd quarter and took a two-point lead going into the overall quarter, putting in a really perfect situation to near out the sequence. Unfortunately for the Sixers, their offense stalled within the fourth quarter, whilst the Celtics scored 24 issues, leading to a 95-86 victory for Boston. The sequence is now tied at 3 video games apiece, and Game 7 will happen at TD Garden in Boston, the place the Celtics could have the house courtroom benefit.

The get started time for the sport is 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 14, and it is going to air on ABC. The recreation will also be streamed thru fuboTV (loose trial to be had). The odds these days have the Celtics as favorites with a 6.5-point unfold and an over/beneath of 201 issues (by means of Caesars Sportsbook).

For the Sixers, this recreation will center of attention on superstar energy. Both Joel Embiid and James Harden wish to display up large if they will safe their group’s spot within the convention finals for the primary time since 2001. While Embiid has performed smartly all over the sequence, in Game 6 he went nearly 4 mins with out taking a shot throughout a an important time, permitting the sport to slide clear of his group. Harden, alternatively, has had two 40-point performances however struggled within the different 4 video games, so he wishes to come back out aggressively and lend a hand cave in the Celtics’ protection.

- Advertisement -

The Celtics’ purpose will likely be to get Jayson Tatum going early within the recreation, and feature him be extra constant all over the sport. Tatum has struggled within the first part of latest video games, with simply 3 issues within the first 3 quarters of Game 6 ahead of exploding for 16 issues within the ultimate body. If they are able to generate abundant scoring alternatives for him previous within the recreation, it might result in a extra constant efficiency from Tatum.

While it is difficult to expect which manner the sport will cross, the sequence has been back-and-forth, and each groups had been inconsistent. The writer prior to now predicted the Sixers would win in seven video games, and they’re sticking with that prediction. (*7*), without reference to who wins, they consider that the Sixers will quilt the unfold.



