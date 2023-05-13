Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: TV channel, Game 7 prediction, odds, playoffs live stream, watch online





After two consecutive wins, the Philadelphia 76ers had a golden alternative to near out their Eastern Conference semifinals collection with the rival Boston Celtics in entrance in their raucous house crowd in Game 6 on Thursday evening and finish their convention finals drought, however they had been in the long run not able to take action. After a slow begin to the sport that noticed them fall in the back of 15-3 out of the gate, the Sixers shook off some early nerves, climbed again into the competition over the process the primary part and located themselves down by way of simply seven at halftime. They had been in a position to erase that deficit totally within the 3rd quarter and took a two-point lead into the general body. At that time, they had been in keep watch over of their very own future — up 3-2 within the collection with a lead heading into the fourth quarter in their very own construction. Closeout alternatives do not come too a lot more perfect than that. Things did not cross Philadelphia’s manner in that fourth quarter, even though, as their offense slowed down, they usually had been in a position to muster simply 13 issues over the general 12 mins of motion. The Celtics, then again, scored 24 issues all over that very same span, they usually had been in a position to tug out a season-saving 95-86 victory because of this. Now, the collection is tied at 3 video games apiece and the decisive Game 7 will likely be performed in Boston, the place the Celtics can have the house crowd — and any lingering momentum — in the back of them. Here’s a glance in the beginning time, viewing information, odds, storylines and a prediction for the competition. Celtics vs. 76ers, Game 7Date: Sunday, May 14 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ETLocation: TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts TV channel: ABC | Live circulate: fuboTV (check out without spending a dime) Odds: Celtics -6.5; O/U 201 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)Storylines76ers: This closeout recreation will likely be all about celebrity energy for Philadelphia. The Sixers want their two stars — Joel Embiid and James Harden — to turn up in a large manner if they will protected their first convention finals berth since 2001. Embiid has been cast within the collection, however he went just about the general 4 mins of Game 6 with out taking a shot whilst the competition slipped clear of Philly. That merely cannot occur. The giant guy must be assertive and dominant from the outlet tip. If he can persistently put drive on Boston’s protection, get them in foul bother and generate open alternatives for his teammates, the Sixers must have an actual likelihood to stroll away with a win. Similarly, the Sixers want an competitive model of James Harden. Harden has had two 40-point performances within the collection, however he scored within the teenagers within the different 4 video games. He wishes to come back out with an competitive mindset and goal to cave in Boston’s protection. I wrote remaining week that Harden’s stage of aggression may in the long run make a decision the collection, and that is still the case. Celtics: The purpose for the Celtics must be to get Jayson Tatum going previous within the recreation. Tatum has struggled mightily within the first halves of new video games, and he had a complete of simply 3 issues during the first 3 quarters of Game 6 sooner than he exploded for 16 issues within the ultimate body to save lots of the Celtics’ season. Tatum averaged over 30 issues in keeping with recreation all over the common season, however he has hit the 30-point threshold simply two times within the six video games within the collection to this point. A lot of that has been because of first part struggles. A more potent get started would most probably result in a extra persistently productive efficiency, so search for Boston to be proactive with regards to producing plentiful scoring alternatives for Tatum early on in Game 7. PredictionThis has been a back-and-forth collection, and it is tricky to expect how it’s going to finish as neither workforce has been particularly constant. However, I picked the 76ers in seven video games previous to the beginning of the collection, so I’m sticking with it. In order for that to occur, each Embiid and Harden will want to be on the height in their powers, as discussed above. The Sixers have already received two times in Boston on this collection, so they are obviously able to it. The recreation initiatives to be beautiful shut both manner, so despite the fact that the Celtics win, I’ll take the Sixers with the issues. Pick: 76ers +6.5 