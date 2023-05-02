Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, start time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 54-28, Boston 57-25

Current Series Standings: Boston 0, Philadelphia 0

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, who’ve a 5-5 document in opposition to every different since January 2021, will conflict in an Eastern Conference playoff fit at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics can be taking a look to avenge their 103-101 loss in opposition to the Sixers of their ultimate matchup in April.

The Celtics and Hawks went above and past the 230 over/below on Thursday evening set via the oddsmakers. Boston beat Atlanta 128-120.

The Celtics had been raining three-pointers and made 18 photographs from past the arc, ensuing of their 40-9 document after they hit that many three-pointers in a sport.

The Sixers prolonged their game-winning streak to six ultimate Saturday following their triumph in opposition to Brooklyn via a rating of 96-88. Outrebounding their opponent 15 to 5 at the offensive facet, they ruled the sport. Several avid gamers contributed to their balanced assault, however Tobias Harris led the rate with a double-double on 25 issues and 12 rebounds.

The Celtics and Sixers will play the primary sport in their best-of-seven sequence on Monday. Stay tuned to to find out which group will start off at the proper foot and which can play catch-up during the sequence.

Odds

According to the newest NBA odds, the Boston Celtics are a large 10-point favourite in opposition to Philadelphia.

The over/below issues benchmark is about at 214.

