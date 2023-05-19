Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

The Miami Heat will move head-to-head with the Boston Celtics within the Eastern Conference playoff contest at TD Garden on May 19, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Regular season data of each Miami and Boston are 44-38 and 57-25, respectively. The present collection standings display Miami main the collection 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Boston is predicted to win, however as the percentages didn’t prevent Miami from profitable the final recreation, the Heat could have any other marvel up their sleeve. The final recreation ended with Miami beating Boston 123-116. The staff made an impressive surge in the second one quarter to triumph over a 62-49 deficit. Jimmy Butler performed an important function in using the Heat in opposition to victory by way of incomes 35 issues at the side of 7 assists and six steals for the staff. The Heat have been making photographs from in every single place the court docket, they usually completed the sport with 16 threes. The Heat has a 12-3 report once they make that many photographs from lengthy vary.

The Heat lately lead the collection 1-0. Keep following the video games to see whether or not Boston can flip issues round or if Miami can scoop up any other victory.

Odds

Boston is a favourite with a 9-point lead in opposition to Miami, in accordance to the NBA odds. The over/below is 215.5 issues. Check out NBA selections for each and every recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s complex laptop fashion.