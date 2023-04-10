Boston Bruins break the NHL win record with their 63RD of the season

David Pastrnak posed with the puck he used to attain his sixtieth target of the season in entrance of the whiteboard in the locker room that had ’63 WINS’ written in blue marker.

It’s now not the Boston Bruins’ greatest target, however they now personal the NHL single-season wins record due to their absolute best participant placing on a display.

- Advertisement -

Pastrnak recorded a hat trick to achieve 60 for the first time in his profession, main the Bruins to their 63rd victory of the season, 5-3 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday evening. The win snapped a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

‘It’s been so much of amusing, I’m now not going to lie,’ Pastrnak mentioned after his fourth four-point sport this season. ‘It´s been relaxing, particularly the team we’ve got right here. We clearly knew the stakes, and it´s surely particular to hit it in a sport like this. Made historical past as of late in the greatest league in hockey.’

Hats rained down from the many Bruins fanatics in attendance after Pastrnak scored his 3rd of the sport early in the 3rd duration. The crowd chanted ‘We need the Cup!’ in the ultimate mins, then showered gamers with cheers at the ultimate horn.

- Advertisement -

‘It´s exhausting to win on this league and there´s a reason this record is at 62 as a result of now not many groups can get there, so it´s a different honor,’ mentioned goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who made 34 saves. ‘These guys on this room are greater than deserving.’

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins poses with a puck celebrating his sixtieth target of the season

- Advertisement - Hats have been thrown onto the ice to have a good time Pastrnak scoring his hattrick in opposition to the Flyers

The Bruins have received six in a row and reached 131 issues, one again of the record held by means of the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens that has stood for just about 5 many years, and with two video games left in opposition to combatants smartly out of the playoff race.

The Canadiens 46 years in the past performed in an generation with out extra time when video games resulted in a tie, and the Red Wings set the preliminary wins record ahead of the shootout that has given the Boston 4 extra.

When the playoffs start in slightly greater than per week, the Bruins can have home-ice merit all over in pursuit of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 2011.

Boston’s best two facilities Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have been out, alongside with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy, ahead Taylor Hall, key industry time limit pickup Dmitry Orlov and All-Star goaltender Linus Ullmark.

Even with a lineup chock complete of gamers from the AHL’s Providence Bruins, Boston trusted a well-known recipe to set the wins record.

Beyond Pastrnak’s targets, Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha scored, Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves and the Bruins prolonged their streak of consecutive consequences killed to 38.

‘They had some other folks out, however nonetheless that´s a actually just right hockey staff,’ Flyers trainer John Tortorella mentioned.

The Bruins additionally saved up what first-year trainer Jim Montgomery known as their ‘signature calling’ of remaining out video games. After permitting a target to Owen Tippett halfway via the 3rd duration, the Bruins locked issues down as they’ve such a lot of occasions ahead of, making improvements to to 46-1-2 when main at the 2nd intermission.

Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Pavel Zacha have a good time after a Bruins target on Saturday evening

AJ Greer (left) were given right into a combat with the Flyers’ Nicolas Deslauriers on Sunday in Philadelphia

Pastrnak joined MVP favourite Connor McDavid as a 60-goal scorer, making this the first season with two gamers achieving that mark since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr in 1995-96.

The Czech winger had 48 video games when the pandemic ended the 2019-20 season, in order that gave him the trust he may put in combination a season like this.

‘I do know what type of participant I’m on this league presently,’ Pastrnak mentioned. ‘I knew I may do it. That is helping with your mindset.’

Wade Allison and Joel Farabee additionally scored for the Flyers, who misplaced their 7th in a row overdue in some other misplaced season. Felix Sandstrom made a couple of large stops amongst his 29 saves, however that wasn’t sufficient to decelerate the Bruins in their pursuit of a place in the record books.