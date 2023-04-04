‘Born alive’ abortion bill OK’d in Kansas, sent to governor

TOPEKA, Kan. — Doctors accused of no longer offering sufficient care to babies born right through abortion procedures in Kansas may just face proceedings and felony fees underneath a bill that gained ultimate passage Tuesday in the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

The regulation faces an unsure destiny in a felony and political local weather that is made Kansas an outlier on abortion coverage amongst states with GOP-led legislatures.

The Kansas House voted 86-36 to approve a proposed “born-alive infants protection” legislation identical to a proposed legislation that Montana citizens rejected in November. The Senate licensed the measure remaining week and it is going subsequent to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who vetoed any such bill in 2019.

The Senate voted 31-9 for the bill remaining week, which means it handed each chambers with greater than the two-thirds majorities essential to override a possible veto from Kelly.

“We can have differing views on abortion and still agree on the need for this legislation as a humanitarian issue,” the Kansas House’s 3 most sensible Republicans mentioned in a joint remark.

Even if abortion fighters prevail in overriding any veto, the measure may just nonetheless be challenged in court docket and no longer enforced. Lawsuits have avoided Kansas from imposing a 2015 ban on a not unusual second-trimester abortion process and a 2011 legislation implementing further well being and protection regulations for abortion suppliers.

Kansas abortion fighters haven’t driven to ban abortion outright in spite of the U.S. Supreme Court’s determination in June 2022 that the U.S. Constitution permits it. The Kansas Supreme Court dominated in 2019 that get admission to to abortion is a “fundamental” proper underneath the state charter, and in August 2022, citizens decisively rejected a proposed exchange to strip away protections for abortion rights.

The “born alive” measure is premised on a declare that abortion suppliers go away newborns to die if they are born right through an abortion process. Critics of the bill mentioned the state could be intervening in tough scientific and moral choices between docs and fogeys. They additionally mentioned folks might be compelled to settle for futile and costly care.

“If the infant is born alive and only has minutes to live, the mother, the father, the family, have the right to ask for palliative care and embrace the infant until it is no longer breathing,” mentioned state Rep. Susan Ruiz, a Kansas City-area Democrat.

The measure applies no longer most effective to “botched” or “unsuccessful” abortions but in addition to instances in which docs induce exertions to ship a fetus that gained’t live to tell the tale outdoor the womb. That can happen as a result of a critical scientific factor, with the expectancy that the infant will die inside of mins and even seconds.

The Kansas measure is the same to regulations in 18 different states requiring babies born right through exertions and supply abortions to cross to a health center and implementing felony consequences for docs who don’t give you the identical care “a reasonably diligent and conscientious” provider would with other live births.

In Kansas, failing to provide reasonable care for such a newborn would be a felony, punishable by a year’s probation for a first-time offender. Also, the newborn’s parents and the parents or guardians of minors seeking abortions could sue providers.

Like most states, Kansas doesn’t collect data on births during induced abortion procedures. The bill would require annual reports to the state.

Anti-abortion groups argue that there are likely hundreds of live births during abortion procedures each year in the U.S. The argument is based on extrapolating data from the handful of states requiring reports of such live births, as well as from data from most Canadian provinces.

“One important aspect of the bill is that it would require that reporting on abortion survivors,” said Kelsey Pritchard, spokesperson for the national anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

Abortion rights supporters argue that the Kansas measure and laws in other states are designed to paint a misleading picture of abortion care.

In Kansas, no abortions after the 21st week have been reported since at least 2016, and, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 1% of the more than 600,000 abortions a year occur after the 21st week of pregnancy. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says almost no fetuses are viable before the 23rd week of pregnancy.

Critics of the measure also argue that existing laws against homicide are sufficient to deal with what they see as a rare issue. They also argue that passing the measure defies the statewide vote in August affirming abortion rights.

“This bill is absolutely unecessary,” Democratic state Sen. Pat Pettey, of Kansas City, said during a debate last week. “This bill will traumatize mothers who desperately want to be mothers, who already are dealing with the heart-breaking moments of loss imaginable.”

