NEW YORK — It was once the stuff of novels: For years, a con artist plagued the publishing industry, impersonating editors and brokers to tug off loads of literary heists. But the manuscripts acquired from high-profile authors had been by no means resold or leaked, rendering the thefts the entire extra perplexing.

The Thursday sentencing of Filippo Bernardini in Manhattan federal courtroom introduced the saga to an finish and, with it, in the end some solutions. After pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in January, Bernardini was once sentenced to time served, heading off prison on a prison rate that carried as much as two decades in prison. Prosecutors had requested for a sentence of a minimum of a yr.

Bernardini, now 30, impersonated loads of folks over the process the scheme that started round August 2016 and acquired greater than one thousand manuscripts, together with from high-profile authors like Margaret Atwood and Ethan Hawke, government have stated.

In an emotional, four-page letter to Judge Colleen McMahon submitted previous this month, Bernardini apologized for what he characterised as his “egregious, stupid and wrong” movements. He additionally introduced perception into his motivations, which had lengthy stymied sufferers and observers alike even after his plea.

He described a deep love of books that stemmed from early life and led him to pursue a publishing profession in London. While he acquired an internship at a literary company there, he wrote, he had hassle securing a full-time activity within the trade in a while.

“While employed, I saw manuscripts being shared between editors, agents, and literary scouts or even with individuals outside the industry. So, I wondered: why can I not also get to read these manuscripts?” he recounted.

He spoofed an e-mail cope with of anyone he knew and mimicked his former colleagues’ tone to invite for a manuscript that had but to be printed. The good fortune of that deception grew to become his quest for ill-gotten books into “an obsession, a compulsive behaviour.”

"I had a burning desire to feel like I was still one of these publishing professionals and read these new books," he wrote.

“Every time an author sent me the manuscript I would feel like I was still part of the industry. At the time, I did not think about the harm I was causing,” he added. “I never wanted to and I never leaked these manuscripts. I wanted to keep them closely to my chest and be one of the fewest to cherish them before anyone else, before they ended up in bookshops.”

As a part of a bid to keep away from prison, Bernardini’s attorneys additionally submitted greater than a dozen letters to the pass judgement on from his family and friends. In a novelistic twist of types, amongst them was once a letter from a sufferer — creator Jesse Ball, the writer of “Samedi the Deafness,” “Curfew” and “The Divers’ Game.”

Bernardini impersonated Ball’s editor to persuade the creator to ship a number of unpublished manuscripts, Ball stated in his letter pushing for leniency. Decrying the state of the trade as “more and more corporate and cookiecutter” and regarding the crime as a “caper” and a “trivial thing, frivolous thing,” Ball argued that “we should be thankful when one thing human enters the image: when the publishing trade for as soon as turns into one thing price writing about.”

“For once a person cared deeply about something—what matter that he was an interloper? You cannot imagine the soul crushing boredom of run-of-the-mill publishing correspondence,” Ball wrote, including that he suffered no hurt from the thefts as opposed to some confusion. “I’m grateful that there is still room in the world for something facetious to occur now and then.”

In weighing arguments from the prosecution and protection, McMahon driven again on the concept the crime was once victimless, with New York magazine’s Vulture — the newsletter that introduced the thriller to public consideration with a 2021 tale referred to as “The Spine Collector” — reporting that “she was once particularly moved by means of a letter from a literary scout” who have been accused of Bernardini’s crimes. Vulture additionally reported that McMahon expressed sympathy for Bernardini in mild of a brand new autism analysis, however stated it did not excuse the threats he made in some correspondence. But she concluded a prison sentence would not lend a hand the sufferers.

Bernardini — an Italian citizen and British resident who was once arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in January 2022 — shall be deported from the U.S. Court paperwork display he requested to be deported to the United Kingdom, the place he lives together with his spouse and canine, with Italy because the designated selection.

As a part of his accountable plea, Bernardini agreed to pay $88,000 in restitution, which courtroom paperwork display will cross to Penguin Random House.