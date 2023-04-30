Book Review: ‘Traffic,’ by Ben Smith

Denton got here to New York from San Francisco in 2002 with an air of what Smith calls “casual cruelty” and a conviction that “blogging was the future.” Joining forces with the journalist Elizabeth Spiers, Denton swept up astute writers like Jessica Coen and Emily Gould and tasked them with zinging the wealthy and well-known on his new platform, Gawker. For years, the web site smote its enemies with an power each wearing and bloodthirsty most effective to seek out itself defeated within the 2010s by two bold forces: the right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel, and love.

Thiel, who, in keeping with Smith’s account, despised Denton for as soon as calling him “strange” and “paranoid,” secretly bankrolled a lawsuit over Gawker’s newsletter of a celeb intercourse tape that driven the web page into chapter 11. But in Smith’s amused telling, what in reality tired the battery of the Gawker undertaking was once that Denton fell in love with Derrence Washington, now his husband. The romance, Smith suggests, dampened his non-public spikiness and his style for unalloyed snark.

Peretti, for his phase, joined Arianna Huffington, Andrew Breitbart and Kenneth Lerer to start out The Huffington Post, which was once first conceived as a innovative choice to The Drudge Report. Fresh out of the M.I.T. Media Lab, Peretti deployed his wizardry in conjuring site visitors to power a hodgepodge web page to box-office glory. It was once bought to A.O.L. for $315 million in 2011.

Peretti then jumped to complete time on the different corporate he’d helped get started, BuzzFeed,simply as Smith took over as editor in leader of BuzzFeed News. By the time the Wyoming quiz hit top virality, Peretti was once in shut touch with Facebook whilst Smith, who had come to BuzzFeed from Politico, was once thinking about how to draw site visitors to political reporting.

The showdown between BuzzFeed and Gawker is perfect understood as a competition of attitudes. BuzzFeed in its early years was once all Disney princesses, adorable pets and toxic positivity, whilst Gawker had put its chips on tabloid-style exposés and spite. Politico recorded a much-discussed warfare of “snark versus smarm.” And not like New York literary battles previous — Norman Mailer and Gore Vidal, any individual? — this one might be decisively received. By the numbers. Gawker would sneer, Buzzfeed would coo and the winner will be the post to draw probably the most clicks, perspectives, likes, stocks, feedback and, after all, proceedings.