ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The frame of a 2-year-old Florida boy who were the topic of a frantic search after his mom was once slain was once found Friday in a lake in the jaws of an alligator, police stated.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway additionally stated the boy’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, can be charged with two counts of first-degree homicide in the killing of the boy’s mom, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, and their younger son Taylen Mosley.

Searchers, together with dive groups and officials the use of drones, were intensely in search of the boy since his mom’s frame was once came upon in their condominium previous this week and he was once nowhere to be found.

“We are sorry it has had to end this way,” Holloway said during a Friday night news conference.

Officers searching for the toddler at a lake a few miles from the apartment complex noticed an alligator “with an object in its mouth” that they quickly realized was a child’s body, Holloway said. They fired shots at the reptile, which dropped the body.

“We had been in a position to retrieve Taylen’s frame intact,” the manager stated. The alligator was once euthanized.

Thomas Mosley is hospitalized with cuts on his fingers and hands and has refused to speak to investigators, Holloway stated. He does no longer but have a legal professional to talk on his behalf.

“The father is not talking to us,” he added.

Jeffery, who labored at a CVS retailer, and her son had been closing observed via members of the family round 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police have stated round 8:30 p.m. neighbors heard a noisy commotion close to their condominium however police weren’t referred to as.

The subsequent day, Jeffery’s mom contacted the condominium advanced belongings supervisor after no longer listening to from her daughter. That’s once they found her useless in what Holloway described as “an overly violent crime scene” in which Jeffery had been stabbed numerous times.

Police have not revealed how Taylen Mosley was killed or whether the alligator played any role in that.

Thomas Mosley went to his mother’s house about 9 p.m. Wednesday with the cuts on his arms and hands, Holloway said, and then admitted himself to a local hospital, where he remained Friday night.

Family participants stated Jeffery and Taylen had simply moved into the condominium advanced a few month in the past.