Body found in Texas ‘possibly related’ to missing teen Lakaria Moore

Police in West Texas have came upon a frame perhaps comparable to a up to date missing individuals case involving a teenage lady.

The Lubbock Police Department introduced in a press release on Monday (22 May) that they’d came upon the frame of a deceased feminine, “possibly related to the investigation” of missing 18-year-old Lakaria Moore.

Ms Moore was once first reported missing on Friday (19 May) night to police in Lubbock, Texas.

On Sunday night time, police mentioned the Major Crimes unit was once known as to the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue the place they got information that led them to consider Ms Moore was once in risk.

Ms Moore was once then entered into a countrywide database indexed as an endangered missing person.

Investigators have been in a position to find a automobile “possibly related to the incident” which will have led them to find the frame of a deceased feminine.

Authorities didn’t publicly verify if the deceased particular person was once Ms Moore.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is now investigating the missing particular person case, in accordance to the click liberate.

According to police, no arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing. Lubbock Police are asking any person with information comparable to the investigation to touch their crime line at 806-741-1000.

Ms Moore’s mom informed native news outlet KAMC that she had now not heard from her daughter since Saturday, which was once in contrast to her.

According to a tweet from KLBK News, Ms Moore was once remaining noticed close to East 14th Street.