Bodies of father and son who disappeared on kayaking trip have been recovered, sheriff’s office says

The our bodies of a father and son who went lacking whilst on a kayaking trip in Arkansas closing month have been recovered, government mentioned Sunday.

The our bodies of Chuck Morris, 46, and Charley Morris, 20, had been recovered after 24 days of efforts, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office mentioned in a press release, including: “Our heart goes out to the family of Chuck and Charley Morris, and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure.”

Jennifer Thompson had instructed ABC News closing month that she believed her husband and son most likely drowned after one fell into the chilly Beaver Lake in Arkansas from a kayak and the opposite attempted to rescue him. Lt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office had showed on the time that the 2 had been presumed lifeless.

- Advertisement -

“What saved me from the beginning of this is that they died together; they were together,” Thompson mentioned.

Her son Charley used to be a sophomore at Ohio Wesleyan University the place he performed violin and guitar, competed as a three-season runner, led the orchestra, and aspired to be a legal professional. Her husband Chuck used to be a father to Charley and a 12-year-old daughter, in addition to an acclaimed percussionist with the electronic-jam band Lotus.

Charlie used to be an acclaimed percussionist with Lotus, serving to kickstart the band’s luck in Philadelphia after graduating from Goshen College. - Advertisement - Chris Beikirch of cbvideomarketing

According to Chuck’s bandmate Jesse Miller, Lotus had simply completed a 25-city excursion. Charley used to be house for holiday, and the circle of relatives made up our minds to shuttle from Kansas City to Beaver Lake, Arkansas to unwind.

“We thought it would be a great idea for Chuck and Charley to be able to get on the kayaks before a storm hit,” Thompson mentioned. While she and her daughter went into the city, “the boys” went out on the kayaks on March 16, in spite of the chilly water, sturdy currents and three-foot waves.

- Advertisement -

When Thompson returned, Chuck and Charley had been nowhere to be discovered, which used to be now not to begin with a reason for alarm.

“We got home, and they weren’t back yet. My husband being the adventurer that he is, we’re like, ‘oh, they must be having a great time,'” she mentioned.

The circle of relatives made up our minds to head on holiday to Beaver Lake in Arkansas after Chuck finished an extended excursion. Jennifer Thompson

According to Thompson, “crisis mode” set in as time handed. They drove across the lake two times, scanning the water for the father-and-son kayakers. After failing to seek out them, Thompson known as the police later that afternoon.

Rescue groups searched the realm for days the usage of helicopters, drones, sonar, and canine. Neighbors extensively utilized their boats to assist within the rescue.

On the primary evening, they recovered a kayak, and the following day some other, Thompson mentioned. They later discovered Chuck’s hat and his coat, however as opposed to the ones strains, the 2 males disappeared.

“I guess the first couple of days I really just wanted to hold out some hope,” Miller recalled. “You know, as that dwindled, and the reality became more real, I guess the grief started to set in a little bit more.”

Looking again, Thompson mentioned the chilly and uneven stipulations on the lake had been “for all intents and purposes a perfect storm for drowning.”

As the rescue persisted, pals of the circle of relatives and lovers of Lotus started an outpouring of improve on-line, together with a GoFundMe to improve the circle of relatives’s bills. With the grief got here reminiscences of the father and son — musical dynamos who Thompson described as “beautifully gentle, loving men.”

“Chuck was fun and creative and funny, and Charley was pensive and serious and very much believed in the responsibility of people to be good,” she mentioned.

Miller, who spoke to ABC on behalf of the band Lotus, mentioned that whilst the gang is grieving their past due band member, they take note Chuck as a perfect musician, father and pal.

“When he was on stage, and he was playing that music, he embodied just beauty and spirit and love,” Thompson added.