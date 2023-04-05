Bob Lee, Cash App founder and former Square executive, dead at age 43

“Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature,” a former colleague stated.

Bob Lee, Cash App founder and present government at cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, has died, the corporate informed ABC News. He used to be 43 years outdated.

An established tech government, Lee used to be the primary leader era officer at Square, a virtual cost corporate based by means of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

- Advertisement -

“Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature,” Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of MobileCoin, informed ABC News in a remark.

“He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real,” Goldbard added.

During the 2000s, Lee labored at Google, the place he helped expand Android.

- Advertisement -

Cash App and the San Francisco Police Department didn’t in an instant reply to a request for remark.

Lee is survived by means of his spouse, Krista, and their two youngsters.

“Bob’s real resume is the hearts and minds he touched in his time on earth,” (*43*) stated. “Bob’s legacy is the feeling that you can make a difference if you try, and of course his amazing children.”