Boat capsizes off Coquina Key, leaving 1 injured and 3 rescued

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The US Coast Guard rescued 4 passengers and a canine after their boat capsized off Coquina Key on Saturday.
Coquina Key is between Pinellas Point and downtown St. Petersburg on Tampa Bay.
According to a USCG Twitter post, Coast Guardsmen from Sector St. Petersburg spoke back to the incident at 7 p.m.
According to the Coast Guard, a excellent Samaritan rescued two other people and a canine after their vessel capsized off Coquina Key.
One individual used to be injured within the capsizing.
The reason for the capsizing is below investigation. The vessel is looking ahead to salvage.
(*1*)