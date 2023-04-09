Sunday, April 9, 2023
type here...
Florida

Boat capsizes off Coquina Key, leaving 1 injured and 3 rescued

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Boat capsizes off Coquina Key, leaving 1 injured and 3 rescued


PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The US Coast Guard rescued 4 passengers and a canine after their boat capsized off Coquina Key on Saturday.

Coquina Key is between Pinellas Point and downtown St. Petersburg on Tampa Bay.

- Advertisement -

According to a USCG Twitter post, Coast Guardsmen from Sector St. Petersburg spoke back to the incident at 7 p.m.

According to the Coast Guard, a excellent Samaritan rescued two other people and a canine after their vessel capsized off Coquina Key.

- Advertisement -

One individual used to be injured within the capsizing.

The reason for the capsizing is below investigation. The vessel is looking ahead to salvage.

(*1*)

- Advertisement -



Source link

Previous article
EPA set to issue strongest limits on auto emissions ever
Next article
Not all Republicans feel ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ as GOP splits over continued aid

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks