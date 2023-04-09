Boat capsizes off Coquina Key, leaving 1 injured and 3 rescued

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The US Coast Guard rescued 4 passengers and a canine after their boat capsized off Coquina Key on Saturday.

Coquina Key is between Pinellas Point and downtown St. Petersburg on Tampa Bay.

- Advertisement -

According to a USCG Twitter post, Coast Guardsmen from Sector St. Petersburg spoke back to the incident at 7 p.m.

According to the Coast Guard, a excellent Samaritan rescued two other people and a canine after their vessel capsized off Coquina Key.

- Advertisement -

One individual used to be injured within the capsizing.

The reason for the capsizing is below investigation. The vessel is looking ahead to salvage.