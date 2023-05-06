BMW issues warning, Ford recalls thousands of older vehicles over air bags

Comment in this tale Comment

Ford and BMW have turn out to be the newest carmakers to announce warnings or recalls associated with issues of air bags made through the now-defunct Takata. BMW this week issued a “Do Not Drive” caution for 90,000 vehicles constructed from 2000 to 2006 and already coated through the Takata recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggested shoppers to test whether or not their vehicles had been coated, and emphasised that there was once a “dire” possibility to drivers of the BMWs. - Advertisement -

That got here at the heels of a statement ultimate week through the company of any other recall for greater than 230,000 Ford Rangers constructed from 2004 to 2006. Those vehicles can have substitute air bags that had been incorrectly put in all over the unique Ranger recall, NHTSA stated.

Owners can input their automobile identity numbers on NHTSA’s website to peer whether or not their vehicles fall underneath the caution.

“If you have a model year 2000-2006 BMW with a recalled Takata air bag, get it repaired immediately — for free,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman stated in a commentary. “These inflators are two decades old now and, with every day that passes, they become even more dangerous as they can rupture even in a minor crash.” - Advertisement -

The air bags have faulty inflators that may explode or now not inflate correctly when deployed, NHTSA stated.

In November, Dodge and Chrysler introduced “Do Not Drive” orders as a result of of the exploding air bags factor.

Separately, tens of tens of millions of vehicles are coated through an ongoing recall involving the chance of exploding Takata air bags, however further issues of its air bags proceed to be found out. Takata was once pressured into chapter 11 in 2017 as a result of of all of the scandals, issues and ensuing complaints, and pleaded in charge to prison wrongdoing. NHTSA has pressured a minimum of 67 million Takata air bags to be recalled since 2013. Takata in 2018 agreed to pay $650 million to settle complaints filed through dozens of states over the air bags. - Advertisement -