Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments

Toronto Blue Jays aid pitcher Anthony Bass works towards the Milwaukee Brewers all over the 9th inning of a 3-hitter Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press by way of AP)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, at some point after the right-handed reliever mentioned he didn’t suppose an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared closing month was once hateful.

The transfer got here hours prior to Bass was once set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from Toronto LGBTQ+ activist leZlie Lee Kam prior to Friday’s sport towards Minnesota because the Blue Jays start their fourth annual Pride Weekend birthday party.

The crew now has seven days to business Bass or put him on waivers.

Bass apologized prior to a May 30 sport towards Milwaukee, at some point after sharing a post on his Instagram calling for anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts of Target and Bud Light over reinforce they confirmed for the LGBTQ+ group. Both corporations are coping with fallout from the ones campaigns, that have integrated antagonistic and homophobic criticisms and calls from LGBTQ+ activists to not cave to the force.

Bass, who was once booed by means of Toronto enthusiasts in his two house appearances for the reason that apology, spoke to a gaggle of media prior to Thursday’s win over Houston, announcing he stood by means of his “personal beliefs.”

He additionally mentioned he’s “working hard” to coach himself, together with assembly with the manager director of activist crew Pride Toronto.

Bass, 35, is a 12-year veteran who has additionally performed in Japan. He was once 0-0 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 video games.

To substitute Bass, Toronto activated right-hander Mitch White (appropriate elbow) off the 60-day injured record.

