Blake High School attempts to fundraise half a million dollars for new pianos

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The pianos at Howard W. Blake High School are in dire want of substitute. From damaged strings to lacking keys to caught pedals, they’ve noticed higher days. To take on this downside, a large fundraising effort is underway this summer time.

“So the school opened in 1998, and the pianos we are currently using every day are from 1998,” mentioned piano trainer Matt Stemberg.

Stemberg unearths it irritating to see proficient and impressive scholars play song on pianos that lack elementary prerequisites.

At Blake High School, scholars like Zion Morris had been ecstatic once they had the chance to play a new Steinway & Sons grand piano. “Once you get on that Steinway, you hear that sweet, bitter-sweet sound that you need, that good tone,” Morris mentioned.

This summer time, Blake High School has partnered with the Robby Steinhardt Foundation to lift $500,000 for 17 new Steinway pianos, which can be a much-needed improve from their present pianos. Additionally, this may proceed to improve the standard of the total efficiency of orchestra, band, and theater all over collaborative song reports. “To be associated with a great program like Howard W. Blake is an honor, and to see these instruments being played in their full glory on the stage, in the practice room, the teaching studio, is what they are made for,” mentioned Jonathan Hunt from Steinway Piano Gallery Tampa Bay.

Glen Caristinos, with the Robby Steinhardt Foundation, decided on Blake to turn into the primary Steinway Select High School within the state after attending a live performance twenty years in the past. “Their natural talent is beautiful, but as in any craftsman, the tools that they need, or the instruments that they use, can set them apart from anybody else,” Caristinos mentioned.

Students like Keyla Hernandez famous that the new pianos would improve their abilities, practices, and total efficiency. The first large fundraising match is a June 10 live performance on the Friday Morning Musicale in Tampa. For extra information, seek advice from steinway88keys.com.