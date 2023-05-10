Black Lives Matter activists call for accountability in Irvo Otieno’s death

Ahead of pretrial hearings for 5 defendants charged with second-degree homicide in the death of Irvo Otieno, Black Lives Matter RVA introduced plans to protest out of doors the Dinwiddie Courthouse, calling for accountability in his death.

Otieno, a Richmond resident, died in police custody in March after he used to be held down through seven Henrico County, Virginia, sheriff’s deputies and 3 health center staff for about 12 mins, in step with Ann Cabell Baskervill, the Commonwealth’s lawyer for Dinwiddie County.

Before his death, Otieno used to be allegedly punched through officials in his aspect and torso at Henrico County Jail. Baskervill alleged that Otieno used to be pepper sprayed whilst he sat in his mobile on my own.

Ten other people were charged with second-degree homicide in Dinwiddie County, the place Otieno used to be killed; on the other hand, there were no fees in the case from Henrico County the place Otieno used to be to begin with arrested and hospitalized. Seven of the ten defendants in the case labored as deputies in Henrico; none have entered pleas.

Baskervill stated Otieno’s initial reason for death used to be positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints.

Outside of the Dinwiddie Courthouse with Family Lawyer Mark Krudys, Otieno’s brother Leon Ochieng and mom Caroline Ouko, BLM RVA CEO Lawrence West. - Advertisement - ABC

Lawrence West, CEO of BLM RVA, advised ABC News that his workforce is protesting to make certain that the judicial procedure stays truthful and Otieno is served justice in the course of the Virginia courtroom machine.

“Irvo deserved a fair shot. Irvo didn’t deserve to be put in five-point restraints. He didn’t deserve to be piled on top of until he couldn’t breathe anymore,” West stated. “He was having a mental health crisis. We’re looking for actual justice because Irvo cannot get his life back. There is no getting his life back.”

BLM Richmond VA used to be arranged after the death of George Floyd. Group individuals have vowed to protest for alternate in the Otieno case.

Caroline Ouko makes remarks on the funeral for her son Irvo Otieno, killed through sherrifs deputies and staff of Central State Hospital previous this month, in Richmond, Va., March 29, 2023. Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post by way of Getty Images

BLM RVA individuals have up to now protested out of doors of Central State Hospital, a state-run psychiatric health center, the place Otieno died.

West and BLM RVA are calling at the Henrico County Commonwealth’s lawyer and the Department of Justice “to investigate and to look at who and what needs to be done and who is accountable.”

This symbol created from video equipped through Central State Hospital/Dinwiddie County, Va., Attorney presentations a clip from surveillance digicam of deputies and health center staff showing to manage CPR as Irvo Otieno, middle, lies at the ground at Central State Hospital, March 6, 2023, in Petersburg, Va. Central State Hospital/Dinwiddie County, Va. Attorney by way of AP

Activists and the circle of relatives have additionally proposed a invoice that targets to forestall deaths very similar to Otieno’s.

“We need to make sure that people are still treated humanely while in custody,” West stated.

Baskervill consents that “legislative and policy changes are necessary at the state and federal levels.”

The govt “must prioritize transparency whenever there is a death in government custody. Otherwise, governments themselves cannot fairly be held accountable,” she stated.