Black boxes recovered from 2 Black Hawk helicopters that killed 9 soldiers in crash

Three of the soldiers who died have been additionally posthumously promoted through the Army.

An aviation protection staff from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center has showed that the black boxes from the 2 Black Hawk helicopters concerned in final week’s fatal crash had been recovered and that the flight knowledge has been despatched to Fort Rucker, Alabama, for additional research.

“We cannot provide a timeline as to when the investigation will be completed,” Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, spokesman for the one hundred and first Airborne Division (Air Assault) stated. “The duration of the investigation is determined by the thorough analysis of all factors.”

- Advertisement -

It was once additionally introduced that 3 of the 9 soldiers who died in the crash have been posthumously promoted to the following upper grade and that an honorary promotion rite will happen with the households of those that died at a later date.

The soldiers posthumously promoted have been Corporal Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos who was once promoted to Sergeant, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Espinoza who was once promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3, and Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy who was once promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2, in line with a remark from the one hundred and first Airborne Division (Air Assault).

CADIZ, KY – MARCH 30: A Humvee from the U.S. Army’s one hundred and first Airborne Division sits parked at a checkpoint close to the website the place two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed on March 30, 2023 in Cadiz, Kentucky. Nine soldiers based totally at Fort Campbell have been killed in the incident that came about all over an evening coaching undertaking. - Advertisement - Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

“The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital are providing a wide range of health services to the Soldiers and Families affected,” army officers stated in a remark bought through ABC News. “Chaplains, the Family Advocacy Program, Military Family Life Consultants, behavioral health professionals, and multiple crisis lines are available for Soldiers, family members, and the Fort Campbell community.”

The Black Hawk helicopters from the one hundred and first Airborne Division — one with 5 on board and some other with 4 on board — have been on a “routine training mission” once they crashed at about 10 p.m. on March 29, Army officers stated. The helicopters have been “flying a multi-ship formation under night vision goggles,” officers stated.

- Advertisement -

“My heart goes out to the families of these service members and to the members of the 101st Airborne Division who bravely and proudly serve our country each and every day,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement shortly after the crash. “I’m saddened by this tragic loss, and I am working with Army leadership to make sure our troops and their families receive the care that they need in the wake of this accident.”

The recorders have now been despatched again to Fort Rucker for additional research in the continued twist of fate investigation and government will free up extra information because it turns into to be had.