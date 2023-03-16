Bipartisan opposition stops ‘fair workweek’ bill in Colorado House | Colorado

(The Center Square) – A bill that might have regulated how companies set up workweek schedules used to be defeated in a committee Thursday.

Four Democrats joined 4 Republicans to defeat the measure 8-2. Reps. Sheila Lieder, D-Jefferson, and Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, voted for the bill on Thursday.

House Bill 23-1118 would have required companies with greater than 250 workers and all meals or beverage institutions to acquire from workers their desired choice of weekly paintings hours, in addition to their days and instances to be had to paintings. Employers would had been required to supply paintings schedules no later than 14 days sooner than the primary day of any new paintings time table.

Employees additionally would had been given the fitting to refuse hours or a piece shift lower than 12 hours after the top in their earlier shift. Employers would had been compelled to pay 1.5 instances the common pay charge if an worker agreed to paintings a shift inside 12 hours of the former shift.

The bill’s sponsors pleaded with the committee to hear employee voices and no longer company lobbying.

“We urge you to think about who you heard from and who has the resources and means to hire representation that can be down here all day, every single day, talking to you and providing their version of what this bill does,” Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver, mentioned, including she used to be talking for the Latino group all through the state.

Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, and a sponsor, instructed the committee they didn’t obtain correct information from lobbyists and had to concentrate to anecdotal testimony in beef up.

“We understand that the opposition was strong and that the misinformation spread like wildfire,” Sirota mentioned. “We know first hand that workers need these protections. They need us to fight for them and understand why they are not able to testify or engage in the same ways. It is because they’re working.”

Three committee individuals mentioned they gained masses of emails in step with day towards the bill.

“I’ve been here 53 days and this is a bill I’ve received the most emails from constituents, roughly 100 a day and 98 of every hundred have been in opposition to it,” Rep. Ryan Armagost, R-Berthoud, mentioned. “Business owners and even employees feel that his would pit employers and employees against each other.”

Rep. Rick Taggart, R-Grand Junction, mentioned the cause of his opposition used to be the bill would hurt an employer’s talent to lend a hand workers.

“It is not the lobbyists who have influenced me on this,” Taggart mentioned. “It’s the business owners who are concerned about their employees. They want the flexibility to do the absolute best they can for their employees.”

Committee Chair Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, additionally driven again on what used to be influencing her vote.

“I came to those conclusions on my own using my experience and knowledge of what it takes to run a business,” Amabile mentioned sooner than the vote. “When I looked at it through that lens, I concluded that this isn’t the policy I can support right now. And I’m really disappointed because I would like for us to make meaningful change for the people who need it in our state.”

Oregon is the one state with a “fair workweek” regulation, and San Francisco in 2014 was the primary native executive to undertake the legislation, consistent with the Colorado bankruptcy of the National Federation of Independent Business.

“I’m glad committee members seriously considered the many harmful effects of this proposal and wisely stopped it, but I wish proponents would stop claiming it would have only affected businesses with 250 or more employees,” Tony Gagliardi, NFIB Colorado state director, mentioned in a observation. “No. It would most definitely have affected almost all businesses and the evidence for that can be found in Section 1 of the bill itself.”